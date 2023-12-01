Letter: Weiss deserves his day in court

In America, everyone is entitled to defend themselves and are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

So when I see residents wanting to act as the judge, jury and executioner of Councilman George Weiss, I have to ask why?

Their unproven charges of guilt and loud, indignant calls for justice fail to acknowledge the most fundamental principle of American justice – the right to a fair trial.

Councilman Weiss has never been given the opportunity to defend himself against the former City Manager Shohreh Dupuis’ hostile work environment claims. The City Council has seen to that.

The City Council never gave Weiss the specific charges leveled against him until after they’d blindsided him and paid off his accuser behind closed doors – instead, they negotiated the pay-off before any investigation was completed that could prove her claims, as if Weiss was already guilty.

Mayor Whalen handled the negotiations into the charges. He and the City Attorney selected the law firm that previously defended the CM during her refusal to release her traffic stop video. (Only Whalen and Kempf voted not to release the video.) That law firm hired the investigator. Interestingly, the investigator’s response rejects all of Ms. Dupuis’s legal claims.

The Council never gave Weiss an unredacted draft of the report, much less one which redacted only the names of those who testified against him. Plus they have never allowed him to cross-examine the testimony against him for its validity, biased allegiances, coercion, or fear of retaliation as City employees.

The City Council will have none of that.

Instead, they voted to deny releasing any and all of the report to the public or Weiss. Why? Certainly not to protect the identity of those testifying, as identities are not protected by state law to deter false witness. So much for transparency.

Why the persecution? Probably because of the antipathy Whalen, Kempf and Dupuis have for Weiss, who has exposed and opposed their failures and highly questionable plans – including their hiring of the inexperienced and uncredentialed Dupuis, their $2.8M Ti Amo non-fire station purchase, their Brown Act violations when they secretly voted to allow Hotel Laguna renovations without plans, permits and inspections, their sneaky attempt to buy the library and possibility turn it into a parking lot, their vote to prevent the release of Dupuis’ traffic stop video, their onerous and impractical Presbyterian parking structure, and their bungled handling of the May 2 armed hotel take-overs which has exposed the City to a multimillion dollar lawsuit. Is it any wonder they’d like to smear and marginalize him?

Councilman Weiss deserves his day in court. So does the public.

Jerome Pudwill, Laguna Beach