Judie Mancuso has run twice for Laguna Beach City Council and was soundly rejected both times. She has spent her whole career lobbying politicians in Sacramento on a single-issue platform while neglecting the needs of the people in her community. Now she has the audacity to run for State Assembly. If the people of her own city won’t elect her, what makes her think that the voters in the eight cities which make up the 72nd Assembly District, will?

Christopher Kling, Laguna Beach