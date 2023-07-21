Letter: Use Borthwick and Bartels’ talent for Promenade

I read with interest the Indy’s July 7 article regarding the 25th-anniversary celebration of the very successful, highly acclaimed Avalon Downtown Waterfront Urban Design Project on Catalina Island.

Until I read this article, I did not realize that two of our local talents, Bob Borthwick and Marlo Bartels, were the folks who planned and designed this project. It is an artful structure that complements the Catalina Island waterfront and lifestyle.

It got me wondering if these two Laguna residents have been engaged to apply their skills to our own Forest Avenue Promenade? Perhaps they have been. If not, I suggest that it’s high time that they were consulted. They just might contribute to a more attractive, effective design than the highly paid out-of-town consultants the city has repeatedly hired.

Marilyn Coll, Laguna Beach