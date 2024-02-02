Letter: Village Entrance aesthetic leaves much to be desired 

Have you seen the new median planting on Broadway/LCR adjacent to the Sawdust Festival? All of those lovely, drought-tolerant Bottle Brush trees have been removed.

Now, instead of enjoying the spectacular beauty of these perfect small trees when entering or leaving town, all you see are utility poles and what looks like weeds in gravel as their replacement.

To me, this is nothing short of a dereliction of duty of whoever made the decision to rip out what seemed to be an ideal aesthetic and environmentally conscious median planting. The ‘Village Entrance’ aesthetic has been substantially degraded.

Paul Merritt, Laguna Beach