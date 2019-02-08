Letter: Village Laguna Should Take Responsibility for Tree Damage

Share this:

Where is Village Laguna when our eucalyptus trees fall? Just this past week, Laguna was littered with eucalyptus branches and trees costing you, the citizens, who knows how much money in clean-up and damage. Several cars were crushed, houses damaged, and another bullet dodged that nobody was killed. Last month, a 60-foot tree fell and blocked PCH in front of Ruby’s, causing an accident. You pay for this and are liable. This is your town and you are responsible. Our leaders are an extension of us, and when they get sued, you get sued. Village Laguna takes no responsibility and they are nowhere to be found. Unless of course, someone is trimming or removing a tree. Village Laguna should be held partially liable and responsible for the damage and clean-up. It is time they take some real responsibility and contribute to the maintenance, clean-up and liability of our trees.

John Trevino, Laguna Beach