Letter: We are working hard to restore Hotel Laguna

When the MOM Laguna group first reached out to residents of Laguna Beach in May, we told you that we care deeply about the city’s unique character, heritage, culture, preservation and tradition. We said, “We love Laguna and want to restore Hotel Laguna to its glory, the right way.”

Nearly four months have passed. We have worked hard and know we have more work ahead. This first week in September is symbolic for us. It is the end of the art festival season as we have been successfully operating Terra Restaurant at the Festival of Arts, Seven Degrees, and 777 at Laguna (Art-A-Fair) event centers. We have done so being challenged yet believe that truth wins every time.

We have stood firm in our thoughts and beliefs, always sharing them. We are working hard to build a connection with you, and we will not stop there. What seems like the end of one festival for us is yet another beginning.

This week, we are proud to welcome you to our grand reopening of the Hotel Laguna Gallery as we participate in the First Thursdays Art Walk Laguna Beach. Our Artists in the Window features Jesse Bartels, Carole Boller, Hedy Buzon and Sean Hunter Brown. We feel like this is a new beginning as we are passionate about including the community. MOM Laguna is proud to support local Laguna Beach artists.

We continue to work very hard and diligently to restore the hotel’s time-honored legacy. We are transparent and working with the city on the plans for the Hotel. Over the coming months, our plans will be further clarified and defined.

Again, we will assure you we are putting in the work so that Hotel Laguna is seen as Laguna Beach’s crown jewel, once again. We want to make you proud.

Michael Kluchin, representative of MOM Laguna Group