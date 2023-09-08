Laguna Sports Update: Week of Sept. 8

FALL SPORTS UPDATE

FOOTBALL (2-1)

Breakers Throttle Northwood Again – 35-21 Victory

The Timberwolves seemed in control on Friday night as the initial quarter was winding down. The two-time CIF Champs seemed flawless under quarterback Edward Ma as the hosts went 60 yards in five plays for their first score, while the Breakers looked less steady on their initial possession and only scored because of a great Charlie Hunt reception from Jackson Kollock that he turned into a 47-yard gain.

It was followed by a nine-yard run on a reception by Ryner Swanson for the initial Laguna score. Ma’s second try with the ball following the Laguna points was a smooth 80-yard drive and ended with another touchdown pass.

Down 14-7, the Breakers went a dismal three plays and out as Hudson Mills completed the Laguna possession with a 39-yard punt. Yes, things looked grim as Ma guided the hosts a quick 20-yard on two plays to open their third possession. On the second play into the second period, it all changed thanks to Chase Tyson, who snagged a multiple-tipped ball into an interception. Schyler Schwarm had the initial hit to send the pass airborne, and Tyson eventually had the mid-air recovery.

Momentum changes fast as a short 4-yard pass to Charlie Hunt was followed by an equally short Jackson Kollock toss to Ryner Swanson, who bolted through the Northwood defenders for a 49-yard touchdown.

The only letdown after that was in the final minute of the period, as Ma was able to direct a very quick five-play score to end the first half at a 21- tie.

Laguna received the opening kickoff in the second half to take the lead and momentum for good on their first possession. Breaker’s defense now seemed to rattle Northwood’s confidence, and it showed on their play execution after that.

Any flicker of hope by the Timberwolves to challenge ended seconds into the final period as Nick Rogers outran the hosts for a beautiful 80-yard run and score. Laguna has beaten Northwood three straight years but still trails the series 8-6.

Up Next: Friday, Sept. 8 – Home Opener vs. Santa Ana

Orange County’s oldest high school makes its first all-time visit to Guyer Field. For years, the Saints were the football program in Orange County as a member of the Coast League with San Diego, Pasadena and Long Beach Poly until 1943, war-time travel restrictions dissolved the league, and Santa Ana joined the Sunset League. In 1974, they became charter members of the Century League but returned to the Sunset in 1990 after dominating the Century competition. From 1994 to 2017, they were members of the Golden West League before they flipped to the Orange Coast League in 2018 when Laguna football went from the Orange Coast to the Golden West.

The last meeting between the schools was in the 2016 D-13 playoffs – a 66-27 rout by the Saints at the historic Santa Ana Bowl.

Friday, Sept. 22: Breakers will host Lakeside/Lake Elsinore at Guyer Field. The Lancers (0-3) are members of the Sunbelt League (Paloma Valley, Riverside Poly and Vista del Lago). The Breakers will be tested on maintaining their focus and not playing down to their competition.

STATISTICS

N – Petrushin 38 pass from Ma (Hildago kick) 9:41 1st Q

L – Swanson 9 pass from Kollock (Vidaurri-tucker kick) 7:21 1st Q

N – Murphy 16 pass from Ma (Hidalgo kick) 3:47 1st Q

L – Swanson 49 pass from Kollock (Vidaurri-tucker kick) 10:05 2nd Q

L – Kollock 19 run (Vidaurri-tucker kick) 1:32 2nd Q

N – Hidalgo 17 pass from Ma (Hidalgo kick) 0:17 2nd Q

L – Kollock 12 run (Vidaurri-tucker kick) 8:38 3rd Q

L – Rogers 80 run (Vidaurri-tucker kick) 10:59 4th Q

Rushing: Kollock 11-70, Rogers 14-129, Swanson 1-(2), Team 1-5

Passing: Kollock 22-14-0 256 yards 2 TDs

Receiving: Hunt 2-15, Swanson 7-159 2TDS, Tyus 1-8, Tyson 1-5, Rogers 3-33

Punts: Mills 2-79 yards, 39.50 average

All Returns:

Punt: None

Interceptions: Tyson 1-0, Chesley 1-14

Kick-off: Murray 1-15, Tyson 2-26, Hunt 1-25

Game recaps and video highlights are posted on the football page at the Laguna Max Preps within a few hours of the game ending. It’s a great way to see the top plays of the evening.

CROSS COUNTRY:

Yolo Javier was the top runner for the girls at the Fastback Invitational on Sept. 2 at Mt SAC, while Wade Jurkowski led the boys. Breakers will run at the Woodbridge Invitational on Sept. 15 and 16 at the Great Park and will run at the Griak Invitational in Minnesota in late September.

More information about girls cross country can be found at www.lbxc.org and boys cross county at www.lagunabeachcrosscountry.com.

GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL (1-0)

The inaugural season opened on Sept. 5 with a 6-0 victory over Laguna Hills at Laguna. League play began on Wednesday with the Breakers at Fountain Valley.

GIRLS GOLF (1-0):

Play resumes this season on Sept. 12 with Fountain Valley and Sept. 14 with Marina.

GIRLS TENNIS (3-0):

Laguna appears to be the team to beat in the Sunset Wave League and should be highly rated when the initial SSCIF D-2 poll is released next week.

Wed Aug. 30 – Laguna 11, Woodbridge 7

Singles players Jessica MacCallum, Rebecca MacCallum, and Ava Chadha each won two of three sets. The doubles teams of Kendyl Beresford/Isabella LoBoso and the team of Chloe Balliet/Lola Sabol also won two of the three sets played.

Tues Sept. 5 – Laguna 12 at JSerra 6

The Breakers had an easy time with the Lions, giving some subs play time in place of Laguna’s dominant starters.

Up next: The Breakers were at San Clemente on Sept. 7 and hosted Palm Desert on Friday, Sept. 8. Next week, they are hosting Dana Hills on Tuesday, Sept. 12 and traveling to Capo Valley on Thursday, Sept. 14.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL (3-9)

Laguna played two non-league matches and participated in the Portola Varsity tournament, missing key players, including top player Kyra Zaengle, in all six matches played, going 2-4.

On Aug. 30, they lost at Dana Hills 25-17, 25-22, 25-19 with Meg Gardner leading with 9 kills, 11 digs, and a solo block. The following day at Beckman, the Patriots easily won 25-9, 25-18, 25-15. At the Portola Tournament, missing Zaengle, Gardner and Firth among the absences, Laguna played the remaining varsity plus JV players to easily beat Sage Hill and El Modena. Their luck ran out with narrow losses to St Margaret’s 25-20, 25-22 and to Capo Valley 26-24, 25-18.

This past week, Laguna is hosting Los Alamitos on Thursday, Sept. 7 and will play in the Dave Mohs /Orange County tournament on Sept. 8 and 9. They should have everyone back for Friday’s pool play against Ontario Christian, Tesoro and Foothill but will miss key players on Saturday.

League play opens on Sept. 11 at Fountain Valley. You can catch video match highlights on the team’s Max Preps page.

BOYS SAND VOLLEYBALL (1-0)

The 2023 season opened on Aug. 31 with a narrow 4-3 victory over Capo Valley Christian on the Main Beach courts.

#1 Kai Patchell/Ryan Loughlin lost 21-18, 21-17

#2 Ryan Halloran/Silas Richland won 21-15, 21-14

#3 Quinn Halloran/Dylan Siriani won 21-8, 21-11

#4 Parker Gapp/James Vermilya won 21-9, 21-5

#5 Ben Goodwin/Leo Pardun won 21-8, 21-11

CVC defeated Laguna’s 4-man (Laughlin, Ryan Halloran, Richland, Patchell) 27-23.

The squad faced Crean Lutheran on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 3 p.m. at Main Beach. The league schedule should be out next week.

BOYS WATER POLO (3-0)

Laguna travels to Santa Barbara this weekend for their annual tournament featuring 22 high schools from all over California. The Breakers will open play facing either San Marcos or San Luis Obispo on Friday morning. They will likely play Bellarmine Prep/San Jose on Friday afternoon if they advance. Play concludes on Saturday, Sept. 9 with two playoff games.

Next week, Laguna travels to Beckman on Sept. 12 and will compete in Newport’s So Cal Championships on Thursday through Saturday.

Have a note or question on Laguna sports/correction/update? E-mail Frank at [email protected]. Looking for the 2023-24 High School schedules and scores? Search for the Laguna Beach High School on the Max Preps website.