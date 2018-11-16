Letter: Where Will They Go on Thanksgiving?

Share this:

The Woolsey Fire has displaced a reported 250,000 Southern Californians in the last few days. I wonder where these people will be on Thanksgiving?

Clearly, many will not be in their homes. Hopefully, most will be with relatives or close friends. Even so, there are bound to be thousands who have nowhere to go next week.

With this thought in mind, I call on Stater Bros., Pavillion’s, Ralph’s and any other grocery stores to provide free meals to those in need. Be creative. Use your parking lots to facilitate handing out turkey dinners. Maybe set out cones for drive thru lanes? Ditto for Denny’s, Applebee’s, Carl’s Jr. and other restaurants that offer turkey on the menu. Like the grocery stores, use your parking lots to help feed those displaced by the devastating Woolsey Fire.

Southern Californians are self-reliant, proud people. They always are among the first to help their neighbors in times of need. With Thanksgiving fast approaching, I hope their neighborhood grocery stores and restaurants will pitch in and help now.

Denny Freidenrich, Laguna Beach