Sports: Week of April 7

SPRING SPORTS UPDATE

BASEBALL (4-9-1, 0-2)

March 31 – Edison 3, Laguna 2 (10 innings)

The Breakers lost the extra inning affair as Edison took advantage of a Luna error to score the winning run. Shea Blanchard pitched six innings allowing only one earned run striking out 7. The Breakers made four errors in the contest to hurt their cause at Skipper Carrillo Field.

April 1 – Laguna 3, Woodbridge 1

Logan Pointon picked up the win, and Joey Capobianco provided two innings of relief as Laguna topped the Warriors in their opening Ryan Lemmon tournament game in Irvine at the Great Park Stadium. The Breakers took the lead in the first inning off Woodbridge errors and kept the advantage for the game.

April 3 – Canyon/Anaheim 5, Laguna 1

The Comanches broke a 1-1 tie in the fifth inning with a double, triple and a Breaker error to sink Laguna in a tournament game in Irvine.

April 4 – Gahr 6, Laguna 0

The Gladiators scored early and held Laguna to one hit in the Ryan Lemmon tournament game played at the Great Park in Irvine. The Breakers concluded their tournament play on April 5 with a contest against Esperanza.

The Breakers will return to league play on April 11 at Newport Harbor and will host Esperanza in a non-league game on April 15.

The tournament website is rlfsportz.com/baseball/rlf-baseball-series. Full Stats are posted on MaxPreps.

BOYS GOLF (3-5, 0-3)

Laguna dropped a non-league match at San Juan Hills on March 29, losing 201-252. On March 30, Los Alamitos won 214-260. This past Tuesday, Laguna lost to Fountain Valley 223-236 at El Niguel County Club despite the best team score of the season. Scores: Russel Franconi-krychman (43), Davis Dix (45) Evan Ketschmer (49), Kiyan Arshadi (49), and Chase Tyson (50).

GIRLS LACROSSE (7-3, 0-1)

Laguna lost their Sunset League opener on Tuesday April 4, dropping a competitive 15-8 match to Corona del Mar (6-7,1-0) at Guyer Field. Breakers also picked up a non-league win on March 30 defeating El Modena 11-4.

GIRLS BEACH VOLLEYBALL (8-4, 3-3) – Sunset Surf League 2nd Place – Qualified

Breakers edged Huntington Beach to clinch a second-place finish in the Sunset Surf League and earned a spot in the first SSCIF Beach Volleyball Championships scheduled to start about April 25. Playoff bracket will post on April 22, and the finals are slated for May 6 at Long Beach City College.

Last week league play concluded on March 30 with the Breakers battling Huntington on the windy courts at Beach/PCH in Huntington.

Match result vs the Oilers:

#1 Dempsey Sadler/Kyra Zaengle won 21-8, 21-17

#2 Meg Gardner/Hayes Firth lost 17-21, 9-21

#3 Grace Christian/Morgan Saunders won 22-20, 13-21, 15-13

#4 – Katie Halvorson / Macey Draper won 21-18, 21-16

#5 – Ava Steris /Maddie Rootlieb lost 19-21, 13-21

This week the first annual Sunset Surf League pairs championship was held on the beach in Huntington with each team sending three pairs. Kyra Zaengle and Dempsey Sadler swept their field defeating going 3-0 to capture the title. The Breakers plan some non-league team play between now and the end of the regular season on April 21.

BOYS TENNIS (0-12, 0-3)

The Breaker losing streak continued with matches that could have gone either way, with close sets not going for Laguna. On March 30, Breakers lost 14-4 at Newport Harbor, with the doubles team of Owen Britt and Lucas Silverman sweeping their sets 6-2, 6-2, 7-5. On April 3, the Breakers lost to St Margaret’s 10-8, and on April 4, the squad lost at home to Los Alamitos. Against the Griffins, Chris Herkins won two of three singles sets and the Britt/Silverman doubles team also won twice.

SWIMMING

Laguna dropped their dual meet at Marina on April 4, with the Vikings winning 11-54 in Boys and 88-75 in Girls.

The final dual meet is on April 18, when Laguna hosts Edison.

TRACK and FIELD

Corona del Mar easily defeated Laguna in a Wave League dual meet on March 29, crushing the Boys 84-4 and the Girls 93-4. Detailed results were not provided. The final 2023 dual meet was on April 5 with Huntington Beach.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL (0-13, 0-4)

Laguna continued to play tough but still couldn’t closeout any match victories. On March 29, they lost 25-14, 25-20, 25-11 at Huntington Beach (21-5), then came back on March 31 to narrowly lose to Los Alamitos 25-21, 18-25, 20-25, 13-25. On April 4, they squad lost to Edison (17-8) 25-13, 25-18 and 25-21.

Looking for the 2022-23 High School statistics, schedules and scores?

Check Laguna Beach High School on the Max Preps website.

You can reach Frank at [email protected]