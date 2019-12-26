Live Music for All

Share this:

The residents of Glennwood House, a local supported living community for adults with developmental disabilities, were treated to a rousing performance of Beatles songs and holiday music on Thursday, Dec. 18, by musician, Jason Feddy. The interactive concert was the first presentation at Glennwood House coordinated by Laguna Beach Live!, a local nonprofit that brings professional musicians to Laguna Beach and provides free music educational outreach to local organizations.

Thanks to grants from the City of Laguna Beach, Assistance League of Laguna Beach, Ebell Club of Laguna Beach, and Festival of Arts Foundation, Laguna Beach Live! will continue to present musical experiences throughout the community. For more information about musical educational outreach or upcoming classical and jazz concerts, visit www.lagunabeachlive.org or call 949-715-9713.

Philanthropist Joan Irvine Smith Dies at 86

The granddaughter of James Irvine II, founder of the Irvine Company, Joan Irvine Smith died at the age of 86 on Thursday, Dec. 19. She joined the Irvine Company’s board when she was 24. The Irvine Company was instrumental in bringing potable water to Laguna Beach in the 1920s. In 1960, Irvine Smith convinced the board to donate 1,000 acres of land for the campus of UC Irvine. She was also a supporter of Crystal Cove State Park and opposed developers’ plans to put new cottages there. The philanthropist was also involved in creating the Laguna Coast Wilderness Park and the Irvine Bowl on the Festival of Arts grounds. She was the 2007 Patriots Day Parade Grand Marshal in Laguna Beach.