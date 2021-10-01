LOCA Presents Learn Still Life Painting Workshop

Laguna Outreach for Community ARTS (LOCA) will host a two-part workshop on still life painting on Oct. 6 and Oct. 13 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Senior Center.

Learn still life painting inspired by Edouard Manet’s floral paintings with artist Lani Emanuel. The first class will cover techniques for creating and preserving the drawing, and beginning the painting. The second class will focus on completing the painting using visual techniques for observing shapes, values, and color relationships. While Manet used oil paint, students will be using acrylic paint on canvas.

The cost is $100 for non-members $100 and $50 for LOCA members. City policy requires students wear a mask and be vaccinated.

To register, visit locaarts.org.