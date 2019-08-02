SportsCycling Local BMX Athlete Competes in Vans U.S. Open By LB Indy Staff - August 1, 2019 0 202 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Share this:Thousands flocked to Huntington Beach last weekend to kick off the 2019 Vans U.S. Open of Surfing and the Vans Rebel Jam BMX street competition, which saw the world’s best riders christen a brand new custom-spec BMX street course. Among the BMX athletes was Laguna Beach local Devon Smillie, who placed 8th of 34 street riders in the Vans Rebel Jam.Photo by Jim Collins Share this: