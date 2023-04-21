Local Contest Aims to Encourage Local Teens to Take Action in Food Insecurity

Calls for Laguna Beach Student Poets, Musicians, and Artists

As a leading nonprofit citizen diplomacy organization, Sister Cities International has been promoting peace through mutual understanding since its origins in 1956. Consistent with the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda, Sister Cities International continues to embrace climate change as the overarching theme for its 2023 Young Artists and Authors Showcase (YAAS).

This year’s theme is Peace By Piece: Food Security In My Community. Food has been one of the core pillars of sister cities’ cultural understanding, as food is a universal language that unites us. The unrelenting struggle of food security is an issue that all communities face, including ours. On average, the Laguna Food Pantry serves 200 families per day in two and a half hours.

Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association, in collaboration with Laguna Food Pantry and Laguna Beach County Water District is inviting local youth to raise awareness about the challenge of access to good nutrition around the globe, by addressing this contest theme in essays, poetry, music, and art. Teens are to submit innovative, thoughtful, and impactful creations that emphasize various aspects of food security, including the impact of climate change on food production and food consumption.

The top three entries from each of the three categories submitted to Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association will have the opportunity to earn up to $500 in cash prizes. The top five entries will advance to the global Sister Cities International competition in Washington, D.C., where they will compete for the Grand Prize of $1,000 in each category.

Interested teens between 13 and 18 years of age by May 1, 2023, who are either Laguna Beach residents or enrolled in middle or high school in Laguna Beach, may submit one entry total in their best category. They must also complete the entry form located at https://lagunabeachsistercities.com. The deadline is Sunday, April 23, at 11:59 p.m. Local winners will be announced by April 30. Additional information is available by visiting the website or directing questions to [email protected]

Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association is a local organization whose mission is to foster international partnerships between Laguna Beach and cities abroad to promote mutual understanding, friendship and cooperation through reciprocal youth, cultural, educational, professional, humanitarian, and economic programs and exchanges. It is the mission of Sisters Cities International, a nonprofit organization created by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, to foster partnerships among communities around the globe and promote peace through mutual respect, understanding and cooperation – one individual, one community at a time. Laguna Beach has Sister Cities in Menton, France, San Jose del Cabo, Mexico and St. Ives, England.