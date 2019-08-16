Local Nonprofit Gets Carnegie Recognition

Share this:

Laguna Beach resident and environmental champion Anne Earhart, who works to protect natural resources and promote global biodiversity through her Marisla Foundation, is among those being honored with a Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy.

The international family of Carnegie institutions holds a biennial event recognizing philanthropists who are carrying on Andrew Carnegie’s legacy of using their wealth to make a significant societal impact. This year is the 10th class of honorees who represent some of the most diverse giving in the history of the prize and falls on the 100th anniversary of Andrew Carnegie’s death.

Unitarians Present ‘Love is Our Liberation’ on Sunday

Join the members and friends of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laguna Beach at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18, as Mathew Taylor presents “Love is Our Liberation.” We often find ourselves trying to decide which movement deserves our investment, in money or time. As a faith that seeks to help others find liberation, Unitarian Universalists continuously question what liberation looks like.

Taylor is a California native with a bachelor’s degree in communication. He is a community organizer, author, and a founding member and pagan high priest of the Inland Empire Chapter (#3) of the Coven Sub Rosa. He is currently a student at Starr King School for the Ministry and will be seeking ordination in parish ministry. Taylor is a former board of trustees president at the Universalist Unitarian Church of Riverside. He believes that his brand of mystical ministry is meant to help give voice to the voiceless and to help find a home for the spiritually homeless.

Additional information from Pamela Flodman at: [email protected]

Public Invited to Next Meeting on Homelessness

Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett will be the guest speaker at a meeting hosted by City Councilman Peter Blake about homelessness from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Susi Q Senior Center, 380 Third Street. The public is invited to attend. Free underground parking is available.

Rouda to Speak at Congressional Communities Meeting

Rep. Harley Rouda will join the Aug. 24 Congressional Communities meeting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Neighborhood Church, 340 St. Ann’s Drive.

Rouda will give an update on his work in Congress, focusing on tariffs. Following a presentation on the subject—particularly how Congress has given the executive branch increased authority over tariffs—Rouda will finish with a Q&A.

Congressional Communities is a non-partisan entity that meets monthly and was formed in 2018 to find out what issues are most important to communities and make presentations to Congress on their role in the issue. Laguna Beach is its charter member. Congressional Communities also works to develop an ongoing relationship with a Congress member and their local st

This is a private event—not a town hall meeting. Register to attend by emailing your name, city and zip code to [email protected] To learn more, visit congressionalcommunities.org.

Collaborative Courts Foundation to Host Fundraiser

A Collaborative Courts Foundation (CCF) summer luau slated for Saturday, Aug. 24, will educate guests about the Orange County Collaborative Courts programs that provide an alternative to incarceration and put individuals who have committed non-violent “life-style” crimes on a path back to productive citizenry.

The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the home of CCF Board Chairman Anthony Marillo and his wife, Lynn, and will feature a luau-style dinner and talks by Judge Mary Kreber Varipapa, presiding judge of the OC Collaborative Courts; a program graduate; and a current program participant.

“We are excited about hosting this event so that we can share with others the wonderful success of the OC Collaborative Courts programs and how the CCF supports individuals who are program participants,” said Jenifer Kienle, board member and attorney.

CCF was founded by Laguna Beach residents Kathy and Robert Burnham in 2003. The foundation provides interim housing, dental/optometry care, transportation, scholarships and books and counseling to participants completing stringent court program requirements. Last year’s event raised $25,000 to support ongoing assistance that the court system is unable to provide through other existing county services.

For more information, visit www.CollaborativeCourtsFoundation.orgor email board member and Laguna local Deborah Schlesinger at [email protected]

Assemblywoman Seeks Applicants for Committees

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach) is establishing four Advisory Councils and is inviting members of the community to apply. Advisory Council members will actively engage with the Assemblywoman and her office to share insights and help make local voices heard statewide.

“I’m excited to announce that I’ve opened up applications for my Advisory Councils to foster community input and help me make informed decisions on issues impacting Orange County,” said Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris. “It’s important to give Californians the opportunity to make positive change in our communities.”

Petrie-Norris is seeking applications for the following committees: Climate Change & Sea Level Rise Advisory Council, Education Advisory Council, Small Business & Economic Development Advisory Council, and the Military Veterans Advisory Council.

Responsibilities include: Meeting quarterly to discuss ways to improve the quality of life for Assembly District 74, communicating policy recommendations to Petrie-Norris, and interacting directly with the assemblywoman and district and capitol staff.

For more information, visit a74.asmdc.org/priorities/74th-assembly-district-advisory-councils. Applications are due by Aug. 20.