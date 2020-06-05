Logan Brooks and Morgan Falkowski Named Top 2020 Athletes

Laguna Beach Athletics announced their 2020 Athletic Boosters Athlete Awards for the 2019-20 term today honoring the top male and female athletes of the year as well as the top academic senior male and female athletes and the top senior athletes of character.
This is the fourteenth year the Laguna Beach High School’s Athletic Department and the parent Athletic Boosters organization have honored seniors at the high school, now completing their 86th season of competition.
This Year’s honorees:
Coach of the Year
Steve Lalim – Girls Cross Country & Track,
The Thurston teacher is completed his twelfth season at the helm capturing his eleventh league title and his best team performance in Southern Section Division 4 championships. Seven of his teams have qualified for the State finals including this season’s fifth place squad
Scholar Athletes
Caden Capobianco – Boys Water Polo, Swimming
The decorated goalkeeper who earned first team All-Sunset Surf honors in 2018 and 2019, All County and first team all CIF honors in 2019. Caden will be continuing his education at the US Naval Academy.
Soren Patchell – Indoor and Sand Volleyball
Finished her indoor volleyball career statistically in the top five all-time Laguna rally scoring era players (since 2003). Selected First Team All-Sunset Wave League in 2018 and 2019 also earning first team all-CIF honors in 2018 and second team All-County. On the sand, Soren was 11-3 in pairs play the past two seasons. Will be continuing her career as an Art major at Brigham Young University.
Female Athlete of Character
Grace Houlahan – Girls Water Polo, Swimming
This Princeton bound athlete appeared in 86 games in her four-year career with Laguna including back-to-back Division I CIF title games. She scored 25 goals dished out 35 assists and registered 46 steals in her career.
Male Athlete of Character
Will Potratz – Boys Basketball, Baseball
Will played in 27 of 29 Boys Basketball games this season and eight of nine Baseball games. he scored eight runs of the team’s 75 runs this season as Laguna finished the COVID shorten season ranked first in Division 3. Potratz will be attending the University of California, Berkeley this fall.
Female Athlete of the Year
Morgan Falkowski – Cross Country & Track
All CIF this past season in Cross County in leading the team to a second-place overall team finish. Morgan also earned her second consecutive all-league honors at the annual Sunset Wave League Meet. She will be attending UC Santa Barbara in the fall.
Male Athlete of the Year
Logan Brooks – Cross Country & Track
A two-time All-State and All-CIF Division 4 runner in cross country, Logan won the 2019 Sunset Conference Cross Country League Meet out running the other 53 athletes representing all eight conference schools. At the State CIF meet in Fresno, he finished third overall in the Division 4 race. He will be continuing his career at UC Irvine.
Past Female Athlete of the Year selections
2019 – Claire Kelly, Swimming & Water Polo
2018 – Alexandra McKeown, Sand & Indoor Volleyball
2017 – Aria Fischer, Water Polo & Swimming
2016 – Alexandra Lewis, Basketball
2015 – Makenzie Fischer, Water Polo & Swimming
2014 – Makenzie Fischer, Water Polo, Swimming
2013 – Haley Putnam, Softball
2012 – Marina Paul, Soccer, Volleyball & Track
2011 – Taylor Pitz, Surfing
2010 – Madeline Jaeger, Tennis
2009 – Annika Dries, Water Polo & Swimming
2008 – Dana Hutchinson, Volleyball
2007 – Alexandra Crowley, Cross Country, Track
Past Male Athlete of the Year selections
2019 – Colton Gregory, Water Polo & Swimming
2018 – Blake Burzell, Baseball & Basketball
2017 – Bruce Knill, Football, Soccer & Volleyball
2016 – Jack Simon, Football & Baseball
2015 – Jack Dodson, Water Polo & Swimming
2014 – Noah Blanton, Basketball & Volleyball
2013 – Drake Martinez, Football & Track
2012 – Derek Reigel, Football, Basketball
2011 – Chris Paul, Football & Baseball
2010 – Travis Woloson, Volleyball
2009 – Ryan Lawler, Basketball
2008 – Pierre Masson, Water Polo & Swimming
2007 – Charlie Bowman, Football, Basketball & Baseball
