Logan Brooks and Morgan Falkowski Named Top 2020 Athletes

Laguna Beach Athletics announced their 2020 Athletic Boosters Athlete Awards for the 2019-20 term today honoring the top male and female athletes of the year as well as the top academic senior male and female athletes and the top senior athletes of character.

This is the fourteenth year the Laguna Beach High School’s Athletic Department and the parent Athletic Boosters organization have honored seniors at the high school, now completing their 86th season of competition.

This Year’s honorees:

Coach of the Year

Steve Lalim – Girls Cross Country & Track,

The Thurston teacher is completed his twelfth season at the helm capturing his eleventh league title and his best team performance in Southern Section Division 4 championships. Seven of his teams have qualified for the State finals including this season’s fifth place squad

Scholar Athletes

Caden Capobianco – Boys Water Polo, Swimming

The decorated goalkeeper who earned first team All-Sunset Surf honors in 2018 and 2019, All County and first team all CIF honors in 2019. Caden will be continuing his education at the US Naval Academy.

Soren Patchell – Indoor and Sand Volleyball

Finished her indoor volleyball career statistically in the top five all-time Laguna rally scoring era players (since 2003). Selected First Team All-Sunset Wave League in 2018 and 2019 also earning first team all-CIF honors in 2018 and second team All-County. On the sand, Soren was 11-3 in pairs play the past two seasons. Will be continuing her career as an Art major at Brigham Young University.

Female Athlete of Character

Grace Houlahan – Girls Water Polo, Swimming

This Princeton bound athlete appeared in 86 games in her four-year career with Laguna including back-to-back Division I CIF title games. She scored 25 goals dished out 35 assists and registered 46 steals in her career.

Male Athlete of Character

Will Potratz – Boys Basketball, Baseball

Will played in 27 of 29 Boys Basketball games this season and eight of nine Baseball games. he scored eight runs of the team’s 75 runs this season as Laguna finished the COVID shorten season ranked first in Division 3. Potratz will be attending the University of California, Berkeley this fall.

Female Athlete of the Year

Morgan Falkowski – Cross Country & Track

All CIF this past season in Cross County in leading the team to a second-place overall team finish. Morgan also earned her second consecutive all-league honors at the annual Sunset Wave League Meet. She will be attending UC Santa Barbara in the fall.

Male Athlete of the Year

Logan Brooks – Cross Country & Track

A two-time All-State and All-CIF Division 4 runner in cross country, Logan won the 2019 Sunset Conference Cross Country League Meet out running the other 53 athletes representing all eight conference schools. At the State CIF meet in Fresno, he finished third overall in the Division 4 race. He will be continuing his career at UC Irvine.

Past Female Athlete of the Year selections

2019 – Claire Kelly, Swimming & Water Polo

2018 – Alexandra McKeown, Sand & Indoor Volleyball

2017 – Aria Fischer, Water Polo & Swimming

2016 – Alexandra Lewis, Basketball

2015 – Makenzie Fischer, Water Polo & Swimming

2014 – Makenzie Fischer, Water Polo, Swimming

2013 – Haley Putnam, Softball

2012 – Marina Paul, Soccer, Volleyball & Track

2011 – Taylor Pitz, Surfing

2010 – Madeline Jaeger, Tennis

2009 – Annika Dries, Water Polo & Swimming

2008 – Dana Hutchinson, Volleyball

2007 – Alexandra Crowley, Cross Country, Track

Past Male Athlete of the Year selections

2019 – Colton Gregory, Water Polo & Swimming

2018 – Blake Burzell, Baseball & Basketball

2017 – Bruce Knill, Football, Soccer & Volleyball

2016 – Jack Simon, Football & Baseball

2015 – Jack Dodson, Water Polo & Swimming

2014 – Noah Blanton, Basketball & Volleyball

2013 – Drake Martinez, Football & Track

2012 – Derek Reigel, Football, Basketball

2011 – Chris Paul, Football & Baseball

2010 – Travis Woloson, Volleyball

2009 – Ryan Lawler, Basketball

2008 – Pierre Masson, Water Polo & Swimming

2007 – Charlie Bowman, Football, Basketball & Baseball

