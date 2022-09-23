Meet City Council Candidate Jerome Pudwill

35-year resident endorsed by Village Laguna, LB Police Employees’ Association

Jerome Pudwill declared his intention to run for one of three open Laguna Beach City Council seats in November just five weeks ago, relatively late to throw his hat into the ring. Still, the 35-year resident said he felt it essential to step up and represent the Laguna Beach locals.

“I had been waiting and thinking that somebody else would run,” Pudwill said. “When I didn’t see that happening. I just knew somebody had to take that responsibility.”

Since then, Pudwill has hit the ground running, attending multiple canadiate panels and gaining endorsements from Village Laguna and the Laguna Beach Police Employees’ Association.

Pudwill said he’s running for Laguna Beach City Council to give residents a voice in City government and to work to preserve Laguna’s quality of life.

“I’m not against development. I’m for responsible, compatible development that retains the charm and beauty of Laguna,” Pudwill said. “I’m not a developer, a realtor, a business owner, or a developer-backed politician. I have nothing personal to gain by running for office, just the satisfaction of helping save Laguna from overdevelopment. We need to put an end to the autocracy at City Hall.”

“For the past several years, the City has been ignoring residents – discouraging their input and democratic engagement. We are witnessing how developer money is compromising Laguna’s government by financially backing officials and making changes that permanently threaten Laguna’s village lifestyle with over-tourism and overdevelopment.”

Pudwill is running on a platform based around Laguna Beach residents. He hopes to address quality of life concerns, which include parking, traffic, public safety, the effects of tourism and the environment.

“I believe this election will be the most important in Laguna’s history,” he said. “It will determine whether we preserve and protect our charm and beauty or charge ahead – only focusing on overdevelopment and increased tourism.”

His platform includes improving City accountability and transparency by requiring decorum and civility, fiscal responsibility, better staff management, long term planning and development, while creating and implementing a long-range vision plan that prioritizes compatible growth, affordable housing, undergrounding, safety and wildfire protection.

Pudwill also supports Measure Q, which would require a public vote on certain large-scale developments.

“It will also determine whether Laguna’s city government returns to honest transparency and representing its residents, not just those who stand to profit.”

Pudwill is retired from a career in advertising and marketing, real estate, and land development. He was also an educator at Chapman University. His political involvement includes helping to run the successful candidacy of current Councilmember George Weiss and backing Laguna Residents First. Pudwill and his wife Loretta are 36-year residents. Together, they enjoy the arts, classic films, traveling, and being a part of the Laguna Beach community.

Pudwill said Laguna’s reception to the campaign has been positive.

“The people I’ve met have been enthusiastic,” Pudwill said. “I’ve been humbled by the gratitude that I’ve received for running. A lot of people just said, ‘we really needed somebody else out there and we weren’t seeing it, and we were so glad that you gave us this option.'”

For more about Jerome Pudwill, visit www.jeromepudwill4citycouncil.com or contact MJ Abraham at (949) 499-4425 or [email protected].