Messy Church returns with changes to family-friendly activities

By
Daniel Langhorne
-
0
261
Share this:

Messy Church, the intergenerational, interactive program held at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church returning in a modified format from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25.

The gathering will be held outside the church and registration is required. Barbara Crowley, who leads Messy Church, asks that if you are even thinking about coming on Sunday, please contact her at [email protected]. Each family will have its own work/play station, which will be six to 10 feet from other attendees. Masks and RSVPs are required and there will be designated paths of movement. There will not be the usual dinner.

However, there will be activities and crafts as well as a joyful spiritual exploration of how to turn the well-known seven vices (pride, envy, gluttony, lust, anger, greed and sloth) into the seven heavenly virtues (chastity, abstinence, liberality, diligence, patience, kindness and humility). Brooke Briggs, family ministries director at LBUMC, will lead the group in musical activities.

“If you and your family are looking to ‘get out,’ see people and do something uplifting, come play next Sunday,” Crowley said.

Participants will receive more detailed information about Messy Church’s safe practices, instructions and a link to register.

Laguna Beach UMC is located at 21632 Wesley Drive. Future dates for Messy Church are Nov. 15, when an Advent Wreath will be assembled, and Dec. 6, when attendees will create Christmas crafts.

Share this:
Firebrand Media LLC wants comments that advance the discussion, and we need your help to accomplish this mission. Debate and disagreement are welcomed on our platforms but do it with respect. We won't censor comments we disagree with. Viewpoints from across the political spectrum are welcome here. While everyone is entitled to their opinion, our community is not obliged to host all comments shared on its website or social media pages, including:
  • Hate speech that is racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic slurs, or calls for violence against a particular type of person.
  • Obscenity and excessive cursing.
  • Libelous language, whether or not the writer knows what they're saying is false.
We require users to provide their true full name, including first and last names, as a condition for comments. We reserve the right to change this policy based on future developments.

Scroll down to comment on this post.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here