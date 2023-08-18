MOM Group Donates 35K to American Association of University Women Laguna Beach Chapter

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) Laguna Beach Foundation recently accepted a $35,000 donation from MOM Laguna Investment Group.

“This generous $35,000 donation made by MOM Laguna Beach Investment Group, which is a subsidiary of Continuum Analytics, is a commitment to the future of women who might otherwise not be able to further their education,” the AAUW release said.

AAUW has awarded over $135 million in fellowships and grants to more than 13,000 scholars nationwide and is one of the largest scholarship programs for women in the world.

“MOM chose AAUW because of its commitment to the future of enabling women who might otherwise be able to further their education,” MOM Entities Chief of Operations Mike Kluchin said. “We fully support AAUW’s mission to assure gender equity and economic security.”

The AAUW Laguna Beach Foundation was established in 1987 and is a 501-c-3 non-profit organization. All fundraising proceeds are donated to middle school girls attending science summer camps, college-bound high girls, re-entry college women and The Learning Club (TLC), which tutors elementary students in reading and math at El Morro School.

“We try to give back to communities and work to find worthy causes that align with our company principles. We are proud to be aligned with AAUW,” Kluchin said.