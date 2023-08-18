LBHS Junior Achieves Prestigious Eagle Scout Rank 

Mason Bruderer to Present City Council with Donation for Moulton Meadows Dog Park Improvements

Laguna Beach Boy Scout Troop 35 member Mason Bruderer recently reached the esteemed rank of Eagle Scout after a board of review on Sunday, Aug. 6.

The Laguna Beach High School junior’s dedication to scouting propelled him into the ranks of an elite group, with only about six percent of Boy Scout members earning the prestigious Eagle Scout title.

Bruderer’s journey toward Eagle Scout status culminated in a service project that underscored his commitment to the local community.

In partnership with Laguna’s Moulton Meadows permanent dog park restoration initiative, Bruderer spearheaded the creation of a brand-new park bench for dog owners. The bench offers a spot for pet owners to relax while keeping an eye on their pets.

“I am thrilled to have been able to make a positive change in our local dog park through my Eagle Scout project,” Bruderer said. “Seeing the bench come to life, I hope this project will serve as a lasting reminder of the value of teamwork and shared spaces.”

The dog park’s revitalization project, which started Aug. 14, aligned with Bruderer’s vision for a more welcoming and enjoyable space for pets and their owners.

Bruderer’s dedication to his Eagle Scout service project is exemplified by his fundraising efforts, which amassed more than $900 to fund the creation of the park bench. The project received a boost from Ganhal Lumber, who donated a substantial portion of the required materials. As a result of this collaboration, Bruderer will present the Laguna Beach City Council with a majority of the earmarked funds on Tuesday, Aug. 22, for further enhancements to the new dog park.