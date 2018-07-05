Montage Offers Summer Dining, Cooking Classes

The Montage resort offers special summer dining with live entertainment, cooking classes and curated seasonal menu.

Its ocean-view outdoor Mosaic Bar and Grille offers crafted cocktails, wine and beer and its new summer dinner menu and live entertainment from 5 to 9 p.m. until Sept. 2.

Studio’s three summer cooking classes begin at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 8, with grilling, summer treats Sunday, Aug. 26, and pickling Sunday, Sept. 16.

Nutritionist Kelly LeVegue curated resort menu selections for the Loft restaurant and the resort spa.