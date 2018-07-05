Art Too Hot to Handle Benefits Artists in Need

The Art-To-Go collection on the Festival of Arts’ grounds features more than 100 originals under this year’s Red Hot theme.

These works include subjects such as Ferrari sports cars and pepperoni pizza and are available for purchase daily July 2 through Aug. 26 during regular Festival hours. The art show opened this past Thursday.

Proceeds benefit The Artists Fund at Festival of Arts, providing relief grants for artists in need. Visitors may cast votes for People’s Choice artist and all buyers will qualify to win a two-night stay at The Tides Inn.

View the Online Gallery at TheArtistsFund-foa.orgor call 949 612-1949

Laguna Artist Featured in Exhibit

Fine art photographer and Laguna Beach resident Karen K. Reddingexhibits “Awakening,” images of sacred places in Southeast Asia, at Sacred Roots Holistic Gallery.

The gallery, 2841 E. Broadway in Long Beach, hosts an opening soiree from 6-10 p.m. Friday, July 13, which will feature a mural unveiling, vegetarian potluck, live music and DIY vendors.

Redding’s images were taken in Sri Lanka, India, and the Kingdom of Bhutan. She is a a psychotherapist and dharma/meditation teacher.