Morrison named Orange County Technology Administrator of the Year

Laguna Beach Unified School District Chief Technology Officer Michael Morrison was named 2023 Technology Administrator of the Year by the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) Region 17, covering all Orange County school districts.

ACSA is the largest umbrella organization for school leaders in the nation. Region 17 focuses on serving educational leaders in the pursuit of equity and excellence to meet the diverse needs of all students in Orange County. One of ACSA’s priorities is to ensure that school leaders are recognized for their excellence and dedication to public education; administrators of the year are selected for their outstanding performance and achievement in their respective categories.

“Mr. Morrison’s technological leadership and innovation have paved the way for new methods of teaching that engage our students and inspire our staff to explore different tools and platforms for experiential learning,” Superintendent Jason Viloria said. “He has been leading our technology initiatives for nearly a decade, but the impact of his work will extend far beyond his time with LBUSD.”

Morrison was nominated by executive assistant to the superintendent and board Victoria Webber and Thurston Middle School Principal Joe Vidal and surprised with the award announcement by Viloria, technology services staff, school district and site administrators.

“It is an honor to receive this award from ACSA,” Morrison said. “I really believe in the work ACSA does in creating opportunities to connect with colleagues and learn from each other’s expertise. I am lucky to be in a district that supports creative solutions. Nothing I’ve accomplished could have been possible without the remarkable team in LBUSD and a supportive board of education.”

ACSA Region 17 will recognize all award recipients at the Orange County Administrators of the Year Banquet on May 8 in Irvine.