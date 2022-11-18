Musings on the Coast: Thoughts on the Elections 

By Michael Ray

Since the Great Depression, there have only been a few elections in which the political party that won the Presidential election did not face calamity in the ensuing biennial elections. The election last Tuesday was one of them. Despite predictions of a Red Wave, the Dems kept power in the U.S. Senate and may have kept a majority in the House. By the time this column appears, we will know about the House.

I think it is because Americans got plain tired of rock-hard division, politicians openly lying, and, most important, brutish behavior.

The same can be said of the Laguna Beach elections in which incumbent Peter Blake was soundly spanked. Blake never lied, but his loud rhetoric became intolerable. I write this even though he is a great friend, who I supported both in 2018 and this year. After the election, he said he felt relieved. He has a temper, and once he gets going, it is not pretty. It has cost him too many friends. Further, his major goals going into 2018 had been accomplished: clearing our beaches and streets of “criminal transients;” creating a new and business-friendly Downtown Specific Plan; and through a variety of means too long for this column, preserving private property rights for homeowners. Major kudos for all that. Major.

As for the anti-do-anything measure Proposition Q, it took a huge beating, losing 64 percent to 36 percent.

The major players opposing Q were hotelier Mo Honakar, and a committee put together by local property owner Joe Hanauer. Mo’s campaign was generic. Joe’s campaign featured short videos of small business owners stating Q would destroy their futures. In my opinion, neither spoke to the wants of regular citizens; for example, if Q had passed, both the Promenade and outdoor dining would be toast.

Whatever, Q lost.

The “NO” result also was a major setback for Village Laguna (VL), a PAC that helped create it and was the major support behind it. Having lost their City Council majority in 2018 and failing to reclaim it in the 2020 election, Q was VL’s last-ditch measure to bypass the City Council instead. VL’s campaign appealed directly to voters by claiming big developers want to take over and destroy the city. That this was nonsense did not matter. It sounded good and was easy to explain.

This also puts into question whether VL has so lost touch with residents that its primary political reason for existence, to fight anything new, may have had some currency in the past, but that past is past.

Joe Hanauer is a mild-mannered guy, but in a statement quoted by this newspaper, he said a “NO” vote on Q” is a no vote for holding Laguna hostage to the past, a no vote on nasty electioneering, and a no vote on Village Laguna if it continues as a barrier to progress.”

For a mild-mannered guy, damn harsh.

So, Village Laguna, what now?

Of the new City Council, I support Bob Whalen, Sue Kempf, and Alex Rounaghi. With Blake gone, Councilman George Weiss becomes the Council clown. Let me correct that; Blake was never a clown. He was an incendiary. Weiss is a plain clown. I don’t have an opinion on Mark Orgill because he is a political cipher. He was against Q, but was supported by Village Laguna. Hm. I don’t know what that means, and in the election, Mark didn’t clarify himself.



Michael is a Laguna Beach resident and principal officer emeritus of Laguna Forward PAC