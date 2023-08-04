National Night Out Unites Residents, Public Safety

By
LB Indy Staff
-
0
81

Laguna Beach recently participated in the National Night Out, a nationwide initiative to bring residents together while promoting neighborhood safety, unity and partnerships with local law enforcement and public safety personnel.

Laguna Beach Firefighter Brad Schlichting helps young fan Hudson McVicker and his mother, Lauren, with a firehose during Laguna’s National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 1. Photo/Jim Collins

National Night Out, held on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Main Beach, allowed community members to get to know city and public safety personnel with a range of fun activities for all ages. The Laguna Beach Police Department, fire department, and marine safety department offered live demos, games, food trucks, Kona ice, music, face painting, and even the chance to meet the Laguna Beach goats.

From left to right: Be Well OC team members Davina Serna, Samantha Levesque, and Griselda Aguirre at the National Night Out stand with CA Surgeon General Diana Ramos (second from left). Photo/Jim Collins

The event coincided with the ribbon-cutting launch of the Be Well OC mobile mental health services, a new program weaving mental health experts into Laguna’s network of first responders, allowing 911 dispatchers to route mental health and substance use crisis calls to the Be Well Mobile Crisis Response Team.

From left to right: Laguna Beach Police Department Captain Michael Peters, Dispatcher Steven McDowell, Records Clerk Jamileth Caballero-Montes, Corporal Thomas Spratt, Captain David Dereszynski and Sergeant Jason Farris at the National Night Out on Aug. 1. Photo/Jim Collins
Share this:
View Our User Comment Policy

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here