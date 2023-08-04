National Night Out Unites Residents, Public Safety

Laguna Beach recently participated in the National Night Out, a nationwide initiative to bring residents together while promoting neighborhood safety, unity and partnerships with local law enforcement and public safety personnel.

National Night Out, held on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Main Beach, allowed community members to get to know city and public safety personnel with a range of fun activities for all ages. The Laguna Beach Police Department, fire department, and marine safety department offered live demos, games, food trucks, Kona ice, music, face painting, and even the chance to meet the Laguna Beach goats.

The event coincided with the ribbon-cutting launch of the Be Well OC mobile mental health services, a new program weaving mental health experts into Laguna’s network of first responders, allowing 911 dispatchers to route mental health and substance use crisis calls to the Be Well Mobile Crisis Response Team.