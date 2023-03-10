New Sculpture Installation Coming to City Hall Mid-March

A new temporary sculpture installation, “Polymery” by artist Taylor Dean Harrison, will be installed outside Laguna Beach City Hall in mid-March and on exhibit for three months.

“Polymery” is a characteristic of having many parts working together to create a single effect, as seen in this mixed-media installation. The sculptures and the lighting offer an opportunity to interact with the installation shadows of the lighting and patterns both sculptures create.

The city will hold a dedication for the new installation on March 15 at 5 p.m. outside city hall.

The sculpture, consisting of two pieces, adds to previous sculpture experiences in downtown Laguna Beach. The Laguna Beach Arts Alliance awarded the city an Art Star Award for its temporary art installations in 2022.

Harrison, a California sculptor, grew up nearby in San Clemente and now works in Sonoma County.

“This is a coming home for me,” Harrison said. “I am so excited to have my work in the city I grew up visiting.

Harrison describes his work as immersive installations.

“I try to tap into the endless ‘possible universes’ that can be created with art,” Harrison said. “I use this as a way to remind myself of the potentiality of my own life. I hope to make artwork that nudges viewers, and myself, to find that light amongst our mental and physical struggles. To me, a moment of awe can be a powerful salve.”

This exhibition has been facilitated by visual art producers Building 180, the artist, and funded through the Laguna Beach Tourism Marketing District and the City of Laguna Beach.