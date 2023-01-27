No Longer Waiting in the Wings, No Square Hires New Directors

For the first time, No Square Theatre has hired two longtime talents to staff positions with its organization. Ella Wyatt has accepted the role of artistic director, and Rob Harryman is the new managing director. Both have been active contributors to the life of Laguna’s only community theatre for many years, contributing, acting and directing, serving on the board of directors, and providing many other vital functions.

“We’ve had these two spectacular people, dare I say, waiting in the wings for the organization to be in a position to make the leap to paid, qualified staff,” No Square Founding Everything Director Bree Burgess Rosen said.

As if it had been scripted, both Wyatt and Harryman are—right on cue—deeply involved in No Square’s upcoming production of Waiting in the Wings (Harryman plays three “over the top” roles, and Wyatt handily directs). Waiting in the Wings: the Musical is a silly and irreverent comedy by Jeffrey A. Johns, who also stars in the show. This local production will be the last stop before it opens in New York off-Broadway in April. The storyline follows a mistake in casting that lands Tony, a New York stripper, in a musical and Anthony, a musical theater enthusiast from Montana, in a role as a stripper. Both men are understandably uncomfortable and must re-think their comfort limits to succeed. Ella Wyatt directs, with music direction by Christopher W. Smith and choreography by Jennifer Kornswiet.

Waiting in the Wings, despite dealing with strippers, and some bare bums, is described as wholesome and hilarious, a welcome escape from current real-world news headlines.

“The music is enjoyable, and it has heartwarming moments,” Director Ella Wyatt said.

Tickets are $35, and the last performances are on Jan. 27, 28 and 29. For more information, see the website at www.nosquare.org.

No Square Theatre is located in Historic Legion Hall, 384 Legion Street, two blocks south of the high school, which has ample free parking.

The State of California, Lodging Establishments and City of Laguna Beach, Patrick Quilter, Dorene and Lee Butler Family Foundation, Yvonne and John Browning, City of Laguna Beach, Chris Quilter, Tom and Carolyn Bent, the Festival of Arts Foundation, Laguna Real Estate Charitable Assistance Fund, Goldstein Family Fund, and the Hall Charitable Foundation sponsor No Square Theatre.