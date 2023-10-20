No Square Wraps First Play Performance

Laguna’s No Square Theatre wrapped its first play, Neil LaBute’s The Shape of Things, this past Sunday, Oct. 15.

Under the direction of Ella Wyatt, No Square Theatre brought the 2001 Olivier Award-nominated dark comedy to life during its 10-day run, leaving audiences to question the definition of art and what one would be willing to change for someone they love.

Next on the No Square performance schedule is the musical Broadway Babies, which will bring to the stage treasured tunes made famous by child characters of Broadway, but sung by adults. With songs from shows such as Annie, Falsettos, Fun Home and more, No Square will put a more mature spin on the Broadway songs usually sung by kids. Broadway Babies’ opening night is Nov. 10.

No Square Theatre is located in Historic Legion Hall, 384 Legion Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651, two blocks south of Laguna Beach High School. Additional information on events, auditions, classes and ticket information can be found at nosquare.org.