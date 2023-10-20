Crystal Cove Conservancy to open 8 newly restored cottages

The Crystal Cove Conservancy (Conservancy) has secured the final tranche of funding for its North Beach Cottage Restoration Project, allowing the first group of eight newly restored North Beach cottage rental units to be open for public stays by Thanksgiving.

“This is a tremendous accomplishment for not just The Conservancy, but Crystal Cove State Park, the State of California, our Founder Laura Davick, who spearheaded the fundraising campaign, and the entire Cove Community. None of this would be possible without the individual supporters, the families and foundations, our neighbors and our friends” said Kate Wheeler, president and CEO of Crystal Cove Conservancy. “The addition of the newly restored cottages means we will have eight more rental units ready to welcome visitors to Crystal Cove, providing additional support for The Conservancy’s extensive STEM education and conservation programs.”

The Conservancy confirmed the last tranche of $10 million for the $55 million restoration project by securing Federal Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credits with a Bank of America investment. The method incentivizes investment in restoration projects on historically significant structures – providing a means to obtain capital for construction and tax relief to the investor.

“With the support of our partners at Bank of America, who are investing in the North Beach Cottage restoration project, we’ve reached the funding finish line,” Crystal Cove Conservancy Chief Operating Officer Austin Barrow said. “We look forward to expanding our work with Bank of America, who already support our STEM education programs through the foundation, and with California State Parks to ensure that the restoration of these remaining cottages will allow them to be enjoyed by the public for years to come.”

Crystal Cove Conservancy Founder Laura Davick led the full funding of the historic restoration project as the chair of the capital campaign. Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris also helped The Conservancy secure more than $30 million in state funding.

“Crystal Cove is a true gem along the California coast, and I’m thrilled to have helped preserve these unique pieces of history so that visitors from all over can experience the magic of Crystal Cove State Park with a getaway at the beach cottages,” said Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris. “It’s places like this that offer lifelong memories and experiences for people of all backgrounds, and it is imperative that they be saved for generations to come.”

Like the rest of the Crystal Cove Beach Cottages, reservations can be made at ReserveCalifornia.com. For detailed information on the opening of the North Beach cottages and information on how to reserve a cottage, visit The Conservancy’s website at CrystalCove.org/BeachCottages.