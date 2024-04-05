Obituary: Jeffrey Philip Foster

Jeffrey Philip Foster, 80, a longtime resident of Trabuco Canyon, passed away on March 6, 2024, peacefully in hospice care due to congestive heart failure in Mission Viejo, Calif.

Jeff was born March 9, 1943, in Redlands, Calif., to parents Clarence “Bud” and Willette Foster. He grew up and graduated high school in Banning, Calif. He attended the University of California at Santa Barbara, majoring in music education and being a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. At UCSB, Jeff met his future wife, Patricia “Pennie” Weidaw, and they later married in August 1965.

In 1967, Jeff took the music director job at Thurston Middle School in the Laguna Beach Unified School District. He eventually took over the same position at Laguna Beach High School, later retiring after 37 years. During those years, the Laguna Beach High School marching band, jazz and concert bands, choir and theater musical groups earned many awards and recognition. Additionally, Jeff was the music director at the Laguna Beach United Methodist Church for 45 years.

Along the way, Jeff and Pennie would move from Laguna Beach to Laguna Niguel and then to Trabuco Canyon, where they would care for their home on six acres for 46 years and raise their two sons, Todd and Dan. Jeff enjoyed sharing his love of family, music, and horses.

Jeff is survived by his wife of 60 years, Pennie; two sons, Todd and Dan; grandchildren Kaden, Chris, Paige and Benjamin; and sister, Marcia Hoffman.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, April 28, at 2 p.m. at the Laguna Beach United Methodist Church, 21632 Wesley Drive, Laguna Beach, Calif., 92651.