Obituary: Carlyle P. “Corky” Cornell, III

June 8, 1945 – February 11, 2024

Beloved husband, father, friend, mentor and dentist passed away peacefully on the morning of Feb. 11 in his home. Corky was born in 1945 in Topeka, Kansas, to Dr. Carlyle Palmer Cornell Jr. and Teela Cornell. In 1949, his family moved to Fullerton, Calif., where his father had a dental practice.

Corky followed in his father’s footsteps and became a dentist after graduating from the University of Nebraska dental school. He practiced dentistry in San Francisco for a brief period of time, living in a teepee in Mendocino, before joining his father at the dental practice in Fullerton and making his home in Laguna Beach.

Corky and his dad opened a satellite office in 1975 in Laguna Beach, which later became his full-time practice. He loved taking care of his countless patients, many of whom stayed patients for decades. He was truly an artisan of dentistry.

In 1989, he married his partner Nicole, who would later join the dental practice as a dental hygienist, practicing together for the final 14 years before retiring. Together, they had two beautiful children, Karli Ann (32) and Chase Palmer (29). The family enjoyed numerous camping trips in their VW bus (later motorhome). Corky, an expert skier, taught the kids to ski and went on many family ski trips.

Corky will be missed by many. He is survived by his wife Nicole, daughter Karli (Mark), son Chase, and nephew Peter. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a local Laguna Beach charity of your choice.