Obituary: Doris Fruman

Doris Fruman, 93, of Laguna Beach, died on Aug. 18 of covid-related complications.

Lover of Laguna Beach, art, opera, literature and travel, Doris began her nomadic life in New Rochelle, New York, on May 28, 1930. She was an accomplished student and athlete (class president and basketball team captain). Doris obtained her bachelor’s degree in English from Hunter College and her master’s in English from New York University. She taught English, history, drama and other subjects at various levels and spent much of her career teaching special needs students. Her personal career highlight was directing troubled teenagers in Shakespeare productions.

In 1958, she married university professor Norman Fruman and moved to the San Gabriel Valley, where they raised two girls (Jessica and Sara) and a boy (David). To escape the smog in the early 70s, they purchased a summer home in Laguna Beach. The family traveled frequently and spent four separate years living abroad while Norman was teaching or doing research in France, England, Spain and Israel. Doris and family lived in St. Paul, Minn., from 1978 to 1998 but continued to spend summers in Laguna.

In 1998, Doris and Norman retired and began living in Laguna year around. Her favorite beaches were Pearl Street and Woods Cove. She was an avid smashball player, a farmer’s market regular, and loved to host friends from around the world for beach days and patio dinners. During her retirement, she was a volunteer teacher at El Morro school, taught ESL at La Playa, and went swimming with friends at the high school. Doris is survived by her three children and four grandchildren (Oliver, Maddie, Anna and Nathan).

A memorial service was held on Aug. 22, 2023, at Pacific View in Corona Del Mar. Memorial gifts can be made to the Metropolitan Opera or any classical music or fine arts organization.