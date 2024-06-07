Obituary: Jack Ervin Camp Jr.

With heavy hearts but cherished memories, we bid farewell to Jack Ervin Camp Jr., a man with an infectious smile and an adventurous spirit who charmed everyone he met. Jack passed away peacefully on April 16, 2024, surrounded by loved ones.

Born in August 1939, Jack moved frequently between San Diego and New Hampshire during his father’s Navy service. He eventually graduated from Hoover High School in San Diego in 1958, where he was voted Mr. Friendly. He married his girlfriend, Barbara, and they had a daughter, Wendy. After their divorce, Jack was drafted into the Army and chose to serve a four-year term in Germany. It was during this time that he met his future wife, Denni, with whom he would later have three more daughters: Emily, Jessica and Sarah.

After his military service, Jack and Denni married and settled in Laguna Beach, where he would live for the next 35 years. Jack graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and advanced in his career as an urban planner, eventually becoming a partner at Langdon Wilson, a prominent architecture firm.

After Denni and Jack divorced, Jack stayed close to his daughters in Laguna Beach, living with his girlfriend Lynn on Catalina Street, who became his wife. Upon retiring from Langdon Wilson, he started his own consulting firm, Urban Design Camp (UDC), which took him around the world.

In his later years, Jack moved to Idyllwild where he enjoyed daily walks, ziplining, and discussing politics with friends. In his final years, he cherished time with his girlfriend Sanga, his daughters, and his grandchildren.

Jack Camp was friendly, adventurous, charming, creative, and loved by all. His ability to forge long-lasting relationships was deeply admired. His memory will live on in our hearts and inspire future generations to live with his spirit.