Surf & Sand Resort staff help refresh historic home 

Surf & Sand Resort has collaborated with Friends of Hortense Miller Garden to breathe new life into the iconic Mid-Century Modern home of Hortense Miller, allocating resources to repair and repaint this historic landmark.

Originally gifted to the City in 1976, the Hortense Miller Garden has long served as a cherished oasis for residents and visitors alike.

After a recent public Open House, Laguna Beach City Councilmember Mark Orgill noted areas of the building in need of attention, which then caught the notice of Joanna Bear, general manager at Surf & Sand Resort who reached out to help.

Together, Bear and Orgill explored ways Surf & Sand Resort could be involved with the community while providing employment opportunities for resort staff during its current renovation period.

“I approached Councilmember Orgill to discuss ways in which Surf & Sand Resort could contribute to the local community and keep our dedicated employees engaged,” Bear said. “We are deeply committed to serving as responsible stewards of our heritage and are honored to support the restoration of the Hortense Miller Home.”

In response to Orgill’s suggestion, Surf & Sand Resort rallied a team of skilled painters and maintenance staff to undertake the restoration work. Over the past week, three professional painters have scraped, sanded, and painted the historic home overlooking Boat Canyon.

Bob Borthwick, a Friends of Hortense Miller Garden board member, expressed his gratitude for the support received.

“I honestly thought that the offer was too good to be true,” he said. “This is truly a miracle.”