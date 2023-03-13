Obituary: Janet Carol Roper

Janet Carol Roper, 93, passed away in Laguna Niguel, Calif., in her sleep early on March 1, 2023.

Janet was born in Moosejaw, Saskatchewan, Canada, on December 30, 1929, to Oscar and Hazel Tysdal. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Robert E. Roper.

She is survived by her son Robert, his wife Bobi and her son Richard, his wife Jill, and her grandsons Alex and Nicholas.

She graduated from Calgary General Hospital and did post-graduate work in surgical nursing at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland. She was a surgical nurse at Pacific Hospital of Long Beach, where she met Dr. Robert E Roper.

They married on December 10, 1960, made their home and raised their sons in Laguna Beach.

Memorial services will be private at Pacific View in Newport Beach. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made to Mission Hospital Foundation in memory of Janet Roper. Gifts will be used for the Mission Hospital Laguna Beach campus. Please mail to: 27700 Medical Center Road, Mission Viejo, CA 92691.