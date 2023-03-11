Pedestrian Hit by Car on PCH, Dies at Scene

A woman died after being hit by a vehicle on South Coast Highway and Mountain Road Friday night at 6:24 p.m., according to authorities.

Laguna Beach police and fire personnel arrived at the accident, meeting Laguna Beach Marine Safety officers who were already providing life-saving measures for the female pedestrian lying on the road. Laguna Beach Fire took over the efforts, but the woman was declared dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed the woman was seen crossing the South Coast Highway road near Mountain Road. A sedan hit her while she attempted to cross the southbound lanes of South Coast Highway. Witnesses say the woman was not in the crosswalk when she was struck by the vehicle. The dead female has not been identified, and drugs and alcohol do not appear to factor in the collision. The involved motorist remained at the location of the crash and is cooperating with the investigation.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is urged to contact the Laguna Beach Police Department at (949) 497-0701.