Police Log: Week of March 7 to March 13

Thursday, March 7

Contempt of court, drunk driving while on probation. Monica Isabel Villavicencio, 30, of Dana Point was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, contempt of court and driving while on probation of a blood alcohol level of 0.01 or more. She was held without bail.

Friday, March 8

Possession of a controlled substance, appropriating lost property and passing a completed check with intent to defraud. Jesse Joshua Lara, 43, of Lancaster was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, appropriating lost property under $400 value and passing a completed check with intent to defraud. He was held without bail.

Saturday, March 9

Defrauding an innkeeper. Edgar John Argersinger, 60, of Huntington Beach was arrested on suspicion of defrauding an innkeeper of $950 or less. He was held without bail.

DUI. A 36-year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Bench warrant. David Dominick Murano, 66, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Sunday, March 10

DUI. A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Carrying a concealed firearm inside a vehicle, DUI. Efren Andrade, 37, of Ontario was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm inside a vehicle, drunk driving and blowing on or over 0.08 percent blood alcohol level. He was held without bail.

Trespassing. Edward Patrick Schillizzi, 68, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of occupying property without consent. He was held without bail.

Monday, March 11

Disorderly conduct. Sean Alexander Baity, 45, of Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct due to being intoxicated by drugs. He was held without bail.

Disorderly conduct. Edward Craig Kuhlman, 58, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct due to alcohol. He was held on $500 bail.

Tuesday, March 12

No arrests reported.

Wednesday, March 13

Bench warrant. Kevin Steven Garcia, 19, of Garden Grove, was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Bench warrant. Byron Scott Curry, 38, of Irvine was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Bench warrant. Salvatore Edward Guido, 55, of Long Beach was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Possession of a controlled substance. Jordan Garcia Gutierrez, 24, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance. He was held on $2,500 bail.