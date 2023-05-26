Obituary: Mary Alice Singer

December 14, 1955 – May 9, 2023

Mary lived a full, joy-filled life and was loved by many as a wife, mother, grandmother, therapist and friend. There has been an outpouring of love and support with the news of her passing after a courageous fight with cancer. Born and raised in New York, Mary moved to Laguna Beach in 1981. She primarily worked as a pediatric occupational therapist in private practice offering wisdom and guidance to families and their children, specializing in infant development.

Beyond her professional career, Mary was known in the community as a beacon of light and wisdom and an inspiration to her many friends, from taking up surfing in middle age to hosting music nights at the Singer household filled with family and friends playing instruments, singing and jamming together. At age 48, Mary rallied a group of Laguna Beach moms to hit the waves, eventually leading to surf trips to Mexico and Central American beaches and family bonfires at San Onofre surf beach. The “Laguna Beach Surf Mamas,” as they dubbed themselves, credited Mary with helping launch their new passion and forging lifelong bonds filled with joy and laughter.

Mary brought talent and enthusiasm to all her hobbies and passions and loved nothing more than sharing them with friends. She was a gifted plein air painter, passionate gardener, book club lover, avid guitar and ukulele player, and original songwriter. Her friends remember Mary as someone who was always encouraging, kind, generous and wise and loved to have fun wherever she could find it. Mary had an unabandoned laugh that anyone lucky enough to share with her will never forget.

Above all, family was everything to Mary. Nothing brought her more joy in recent years than the arrival of two adoring grandchildren and having them nearby in her everyday life.

Mary is survived by her devoted husband, Russell; their two children, Ben, and his wife, Stephanie. And Jasana and her husband, Ellery; her two grandchildren, Eli and Evelyn; her sister, Anne Shea; and several other extended family members. Mary would be honored with any donations to the Laguna Food Pantry, the Assistance League of Laguna Beach or any charity of your choice.