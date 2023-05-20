Street Beat: May 11 to 18 

May 11

DUI, driving while addicted, felony possession of controlled narcotics. Joaquin Andres Zambrano Garcia, 28, of Perris was arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle while addicted to drugs and alcohol, felony possession of controlled narcotics for sale, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.

He was held on a $6,000 bail.

May 12

Violation parole. Colby Blake Outlaw, 53, was arrested on suspicion of a felony parole violation. He was held without bail.

Bench warrant, possession of a controlled substance. Andrew Cody Meister, 52, of Irvine was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and an outstanding bench warrant. He was held on a $1,000 bail.

DUI. A 33-year-old Irvine woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

May 13

Battery, causing harm or death of an elder or dependent. Laura Carolina Rodriguez-Adjunta, 30, of Placentia was arrested on suspicion of causing harm or death of an elder or dependent adult and battery. She was held on a $20,500 bail.

DUI. A 52-year-old California man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

May 14

Bench warrant. Dorian Alejandro Chavez, 38, of Moreno Valley was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held on a $15,000 bail.

May 15

Impersonating someone else, DUI. Eric Emmanuel Sanchez, 33, of Montclair was arrested on suspicion of impersonating someone else to make them liable and driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Dustin Yrizarry, 33, of Huntington Beach was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct due to alcohol. He was held without bail.

May 16

Petty theft, contribution to the delinquency of a minor. Benjamin Ignatius Martin, 21, of San Clemente was arrested on suspicion of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and petty theft and pickpocketing. He was held on $1,000 bail.

May 17

Possession of a controlled substance, probation violation. Thomas Dylan Richeson, 34, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia and felony violation of probation. He was held without bail.

Parole violation. Craig Thomas Kampemeir, 50, was arrested on suspicion of a felony parole violation. He was held without bail.

Possession of a controlled substance. Ian Mooradian, 29, of Whittier was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance. He was held on $500 bail.