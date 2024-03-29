Obituary: Miguel David Mirano 

18 September 1935 – 2 March 2024

Born of Jose Mirano and Virginia Bryan in Los Angeles, Calif., Miguel was gifted with a natural keen intelligence and an insatiable appetite for storytelling, music, reading, dining and all things vital.

From youth and throughout his life, he was an avid fisherman, hiker and snow skier. From his earliest days, he explored dozens of trails in the Sierra Nevada. He also scuba and skin dived from the Central Coast to Baja California, creating wonderful memories of summer feasts of lobster, abalone, sheepshead and other fruits of the sea with family and friends. As a young man, he made friendships that lasted a lifetime. His friends played a large part in his and his family’s lives throughout the generations.

In addition to sharing sporting adventures, he founded a family chess tournament with his brother-in-law, Richard Watson, sprouting years of reunions between family and friends. He was always one to tell a story, loving to capture and relive a moment by sharing his life experiences with others. Most importantly, he wooed his life-long love, Marilyn, boasting 63 anniversaries of love and adventure. Expanding their local horizons of exploration, they shared trips around the globe. Together, they traveled to exotic and exciting places on six continents— creating adventures not foreseen by a young man who grew up in East LA.

Miguel and Marilyn celebrated their 50th anniversary with a family trip through Alaska’s inside passage. Together, they created a beautiful home in Laguna Beach, which they shared with friends and family, most memorably during their popular annual Easter parties.

Miguel found his professional calling as a public defender and criminal defense attorney. He garnered respect from peers, supervisors and clients. He won the prestigious “Lawyer of the Year” award from the county of Los Angeles, fighting to preserve the sacred trust of individuals’ Constitutional protections.

Miguel leaves behind his beloved wife, Marilyn, son David (Lucrecia), daughter Marisa (Lance), five grandchildren, and sister, Carol Sitz, all of whom he loved and who loved him greatly. One of Miguel’s favorite diurnal pastimes was toasting the sunset, celebrating the closing of the day. May he sleep well knowing that we toast him at his sunset, counting our blessings to have been part of his life. May he rest in peace.

A celebration of Miguel’s life will be held sometime this summer.