Opinion: Concerning the closing of Gelsons

By Paul Freeman

What a great site for affordable housing. Naturally, it would help if there were a willing seller. Or a landlord offering a reasonable long-term lease. Or a tax-advantageous way to structure a transaction so the owner/ landlord is more likely to engage in positive and productive negotiations.

There may be an opportunity here for a broadly beneficial outcome. Ideally, the city could play an honest broker role, if not a more assertive role. It would help if, in addition to displays of support for affordable housing, there was now concerted, demonstrable support shown for developing the Gelsons space for low-cost housing.

City leaders can recognize that, in the life of a city, such options as this rarely materialize — after all, here’s a pre-developed site largely obscured from public view, yet sitting on the city’s main transit line, with no reasonable beef about views; and, a really big bonus, here’s a ready-made underground (i.e., unseen) parking structure. How many units? For what parts of the population? I don’t know.

Were only local or private funds used, the city could maximize its flexibility regarding preferences for locals or, seniors or artists or, teachers or hospitality workers or city employees. The critical path is to focus on the property and to argue about devils in the details later. Maybe this notion is prohibitive for plenty of good reasons of which I’m unaware. Or maybe this is a test: do Lagunans care about affordable housing? If so, how much? As a last resort, state law provides for eminent domain, whereby government can take private property only for public purposes and by paying fair market value.

If all else fails, if all earnest and good faith efforts are tried and exhausted, no court would deny the City’s acquisition of this sort of commercial property, even if by eminent domain, even if ultimately developed and/or operated by some private housing interest — provided it’s all done for a legitimate public purpose, such as below-market housing. Yes, there are numerous deserving projects chasing precious few public dollars. In making investments, a city necessarily must consider the compared-to-what of how dollars are spent, who benefits, and who pays.

On the other hand, I can’t be the only one weary of all the big talk about affordable housing, year after year, and with nothing, really zip, to show for it…hardly ever. Just sayin’. So, what say you, Laguna Beach?

Paul Freeman is a former Laguna Beach Mayor.