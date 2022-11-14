Opinion: Dear Susi Q

Share this:

Dear Susi Q:

I’m a gay male new to Laguna Beach. What’s the best way for me to find friends in the gay community, especially with the holidays approaching?

–New Laguna resident

Dear New Laguna Resident:

Laguna has a rich LGBTQ history and is a very inclusive and supportive community. While there are currently no LGBTQ bars to visit, there are some great organizations to get to know.

Laguna Beach Pride 365 is not your ordinary “Pride” organization in that it is a year-round organization that strives to have regular monthly events and one large “Pride Festival” each year. Their mantra is “Building Unity and Commerce Through the Power of Diversity.” They hold activities across the board, from outdoor paddle boarding and picnics to beach bonfire moon-watching. They have a volunteer page where you can add your name and contact information. It’s an excellent way to meet new people and make new friends while you help out the organization. You can also sign up on their mailing list to receive email updates for all their events. Check them out at www.lagunabeachpride.org.

Club Q is an organization that is part of Susi Q, the Community Center of Laguna Beach. (Q is from the benefactors that made the lead gift to build the facility, the Quilter family.) Club Q is the LGBTQ group that has regular monthly events. Their mantra is, “Club Q is a vibrant social organization bringing together the LGBTQ community for various fun and affordable social events, from educational and related community efforts to entertainment and social mixers.” Membership is free and includes all ages, from 18 to the moon! Recent events vary from wine tasting to drag bingo. Check them out at www.clubqlaguna.org.

Rainbow Radio KXFM 104.7 is a weekly radio show that I host. The program shares the best-kept secrets in the Laguna Beach area about LGBT happenings, businesses/commerce, and cultural events. The program includes music, entertainment, and interviews with an emphasis on diversity and contributions to the thriving and colorful culture of Laguna Beach. It is broadcast each Saturday, from 9 to 10 a.m. and you can visit their website and listen to podcasts of more than four years of content. Check them out at www.rainbow-radio.org.

These three resources should be a great start. Welcome to Laguna Beach!

–Craig Cooley, host, Rainbow Radio/ president, Laguna Beach Pride 365

“Dear Susi Q,” brought to you by nonprofit Laguna Beach Seniors, is intended to provide helpful advice for readers on matters including relationships, retirement, home safety, transportation, mental/physical health, and local entertainment and educational resources. It’s “Dear Abby” for the Laguna Beach crowd.

Qualified staff, support group leaders, and volunteers stand ready to answer your questions, so please send them to [email protected]. We can’t wait to help.

No identifying names will ever be used. Some questions, such as today’s, may be a composite of several submitted.

For more information about Susi Q and Laguna Beach Seniors, visit www.thesusiq.org.

