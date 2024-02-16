Opinion: Dear Susi Q suggests yoga for the not-so-youthful!

By Lynette Brasfield

Pretzels. I love to eat them, but I’m not too good at turning myself into one. So yoga has always been a bit of a stretch for me (pun intended). Nor am I Buddhist or fond of what’s commonly known as “woo-woo.” Give me straight talk anytime.

Yet, when I finally started practicing yoga, I found I enjoyed the gentle ambience in the studio, so different from the sweaty competitiveness of a gym.

(Oh, that’s another thing I love about yoga, that it’s called yoga practice – takes all the pressure off those of us who tend to be goal-oriented strivers – we’re eternally practicing, perfection happily unattainable.)

More serious practitioners recognize yoga as a spiritual and ascetic discipline involving a variety of breathing techniques, meditation and the adoption of specific bodily postures to achieve a sense of unity with the universe.

But for us oldies, it’s a lot less complicated. Yoga simply keeps us limber and helps with our balance. Instructors talk you through every pose and offer options for the less lithe.

When I first started practicing, I worried my lack of coordination would be a problem. Well, it is, and it isn’t. Bottom line – and I use the words bottom line advisedly – no one cares. People are worrying about their own poses, not yours.

But I get the hesitation. After all, I am cursed with legs and arms and eyes and ears that each march to the beat of a different drum. I tend to hear instructions on a kind of ten-second delay. I sometimes mistake my left side for my right and vice versa. I tremble, I wobble, I flap my hands.

Yet, I have become more comfortable with yoga poses. I can do plough, but not wheel. Pigeon I love, but not peacock. I’ve learned the difference between cobra and upward facing dog. This should be useful also if I find myself in a jungle.

I can now balance on one foot – called “tree pose” – for all of 10 seconds. I’ve been practicing alone at home. At least then, when I fall, no one hears me scream. (Or do they?)

If you prefer not to go to a traditional studio, Susi Q offers standing yoga. In that class, you don’t have to get up and down from your mat, an action which, for the less limber, might result in a chorus of groans audible all the way up Park Avenue.

Oh, and by the way, you’ll love Shavasana, the final pose of each class. This is what you do: You lie on your back with arms and legs akimbo. You close your eyes. You breathe.

It’s great. Try it at home sometime!

The Susi Q regularly offers Wayne's Standing Yoga and other enjoyable exercise classes at its center, 380 Third Street.