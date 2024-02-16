LBBC to host ‘Dirty John’ journalist, podcaster and novelist

The Laguna Beach Business Club’s Feb. 22 meeting speaker is award-winning journalist, podcaster and novelist, Christopher Goffard.

The LBBC holds monthly breakfast meetings starting at 7:30 a.m., hosting speakers who discuss topics valuable to achieving success in personal and professional lives.

Goffard will discuss the events leading to the creation of a hit podcast and Netflix series, Dirty John, his life’s work as a crime reporter for the Los Angeles Times and current projects.

At the Los Angeles Times, where Goffard has covered crime and courts extensively, he was part of the Pulitzer-winning team that exposed corruption in the city of Bell. He has also twice been a Pulitzer finalist for feature writing. His book, Snitch Jacket was a finalist for the Edger Allan Poe Award for Best First Novel in 2008, and his blockbuster podcast Dirty John was adapted for TV and ranked by Rolling Stone among the two greatest true-crime podcasts of all time.

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable. Meetings are hosted at Nirvana Kitchen and Pantry, 303 Broadway St., #101, Laguna Beach, CA 92651. Non-members are welcome. The non-member guest fee is $30, payable by check to the Laguna Beach Business Club or by cash the day of the meeting. Space is limited. Guests, be sure you receive RSVP confirmation. For more information about the LBBC or to register to attend the meeting, visit the website at lagunabeachbusinessclub.com, or email [email protected].