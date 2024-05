By Cheryl Procaccini

it begins slowly

finch overture. then burst! a

sound bath of bird song

sweet whiff of sagebrush

on a current of cold air

chaparral’s perfume

pelicans glide low.

perfect formation. riding

lifts from breaking waves.

Cheryl is a resident of Laguna Beach and writes Haiku poems inspired by the local flora and fauna around her. She is also a certified EMDR psychotherapist and the creator of Birdsong and the Eco-Wonders BirdsongTV.