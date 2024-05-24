Gallery: Hidden Laguna Gems Explored at 49th Charm House Tour

By
LB Indy Staff
-
0
50
Charm House Tour Docent Ruben Flores leads a tour through Blue Bell Foundation for Cats during the annual tour held May 19. Photo courtesy of Ruben Flores
The Pearl was one of the stops along the way during Village Laguna’s Charm House Tour held on May 19. Photo courtesy of Merrill Anderson
Randy Bader is presented with a plaque by Village Laguna President Anne Caenn for opening up his home to be part of this year’s Charm House Tour. Photo courtesy of Merrill Anderson
Debbie Young is presented with a plaque by Village Laguna President Anne Caenn for opening up her home to be part of this year’s Charm House Tour. Photos courtesy of Merrill Anderson
Donna Grider is presented with a plaque by Village Laguna President Anne Caenn for opening up her home to be part of this year’s Charm House Tour. Photos courtesy of Merrill Anderson
