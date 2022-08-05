Opinion: Laguna Residents First Ballot Initiative is Superior to City Ordinance Changes

By Gene Felder

Laguna Residents First is a grassroots organization formed to preserve Laguna’s quality of life, and give voters a say in development. Its supporters collected 2,679 signatures, and its ballot initiative will be on Nov. 8, 2022 ballot.

The City Council has been encouraged to craft an opposing ballot initiative by special interests. Not much progress, the City’s April 12 staff report recommended a vote of the people when a variance was granted to exceed the 36-foot height limit. Subsequently, this idea disappeared. So, at this time, the City will only tweak ordinances. Voters should understand that ordinances approved by a majority of the City Council can later be changed by just three votes.

When a business expands, it should mitigate the negative impacts created, and provide parking for employees and customers. This is only fair to other businesses and adjacent residential neighborhoods. Laguna Beach has parking requirements and waives them. It has parking-in-lieu fees, but over the last five years has collected zero. City staff documented there have been five projects in four years where height variances were granted, and 15 for parking variances.

The Laguna Residents First ballot initiative triggers a vote for a project that exceeds the height limits that have been law for many decades. The City’s proposed ordinance approved July 26, 2022 has no upper height limit if a three-vote council majority approves a variance.

The ballot initiative triggers a vote for a project over 22,000 square feet of floor area. The City’s proposed ordinance has no upper limit on the size of a building if a three-vote council majority approves. The City’s proposed ordinance states that a building cannot be longer than 125 feet, but then states that “Longer building lengths may be approved by the Planning Commission.” The City’s proposed ordinance has no upper limit on the length of a building if a three-vote Planning Commission majority approves.

The ballot initiative triggers a vote of the people for a project that generates an extra 200 average daily trips. The City’s proposed ordinance, allows the City Council to approve a project regardless of the number of additional vehicle trips the project generates.

The ballot initiative triggers a vote for a project not meeting the required parking. Meet the parking and no vote is triggered. The ballot initiative allows parking credits if the Director of Community Development makes a finding “that commensurate public benefit can be demonstrated, and it can be shown that there is no impact to parking and noise in adjoining neighborhoods.”

The ballot initiative triggers a vote of the people for a project when lots are combined (6,000 square feet for downtown and 7,500 elsewhere. The ballot initiative requires a pause in development if the City approves 88,000 square feet of projects within eight years within any half-mile stretch on Coast Highway or Laguna Canyon Road.

Newport Beach’s Greenlight ballot initiative was passed 22 years ago and has only triggered three votes of the people. The idea is not to have lots of elections, but to moderate what the developer asks for, and what the City Council gives away.

Laguna Residents First is a registered PAC, California #1421491. Donations are needed and are not tax deductible. We are dedicated to a government and business climate that nurtures human-scale growth. Please endorse the ballot initiative, learn more and donate at lagunaresidentsfirst.org.

Gene is treasurer of Laguna Residents First PAC.