Opinion: Musings on the Coast

Heisler Park – Oh My!

It’s a warm and sunny day in Laguna Beach, and I find myself strolling along Heisler Park. The ocean breeze hits my face and makes me feel alive. The ocean view is breathtaking, with the clear blue water mesmerizing me. As I walk, I can’t help but feel at peace and connected with nature.

Heisler Park is a popular destination for locals and visitors alike, known for its beautiful ocean views, picturesque rocky shoreline, and serene atmosphere. It’s a place where people go to escape the rigors of everyday life, clear their minds and take in the natural beauty of the world around them.

As I walk along the pathways that wind through Heisler Park, I feel a sense of gratitude for this stunning part of the world. The sound of the waves crashing against the rocks below fills my ears, and I feel at home. It’s a reminder that no matter how chaotic life can be, there is always a peaceful refuge nearby. The park is also home to numerous art installations showcasing the talent of local artists (and don’t forget the concerts in the park near the Big Whale). As I walk, I take in the vibrant colors and unique designs, each piece giving me something to ponder.

It’s a reminder that even within the serenity of nature, there is always room for human creativity. As I continue to wander, I’m struck by the sense of community that thrives in this small slice of paradise. People of all ages and backgrounds are here, walking, picnicking, and taking in the sights. Everyone is friendly and welcoming, creating a safe and inclusive environment.

It’s a place where strangers can connect over a shared love of the ocean and the natural world. One of the most notable features of Heisler Park is the tide pools. These naturally formed pools are home to a variety of marine life, including starfish (making a great comeback), crabs, and other small creatures. They’re a reminder that beneath the surface of the sea lies a world of wonder and discovery. Visitors are encouraged to explore the tide pools and learn about the delicate balance of life in the ocean.

As I near the end of my walk, I’m reminded of just how lucky I am to live in such a beautiful place. The ocean, the park, and the sense of community are all reminders that life is meant to be enjoyed and appreciated. Heisler Park is a place where people can slow down, take a deep breath, and reconnect with the world around them.

In short, Heisler Park is a true gem of Laguna Beach. From the stunning ocean views to the vibrant art installations and inviting community, it’s a place that deserves to be celebrated and cherished. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, there’s something here for everyone. So next time you’re down or feeling, well, weary (thank you, Paul Simon, for the lyric), I encourage you to take a stroll through Heisler Park.

Trust me. You won’t regret it.

Michael is a Laguna Beach resident and principal officer emeritus of Laguna Forward PAC.