 Laguna Sports Update: Week of June 23

The summer “break” is really only less than 10 weeks, with the opening of Laguna’s 90th sports season beginning with girls volleyball hosting JSerra on Aug. 15 and football traveling to Chino for a Thursday night contest on Aug. 17.
Summer Updates:
Boy’s Basketball
Coach Rus Soobzokov’s team starts the summer league tournaments later this month. The Dana Hills Summer League begins in late June, and the Artesia Summer League also starts then and carries into July.
Laguna will play in Newport Harbor’s 16-team George Yardley Tournament which begins on July 29. Breakers will also play in tournaments in July at Corona del Mar and Edison High Schools.
Girls Volleyball
The summer camps by Coach Sinan Tanik and his staff are scheduled for July 24 to 27 and July 31 to Aug. 3. Both are open to grades six through 12. You can reach the coach at [email protected].
The high school team tryouts are set for Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. at Dugger Gym, with the last summer activity being the big Queens Court Tournament for all three levels hosted by Foothill High School on Aug. 5 and 6.
Girls Water Polo
Aria Fischer, Class of 2017, was recently announced as the winner of the 25th annual Peter J Cutino Award by the Olympic Club of San Francisco – the “Heisman Trophy” of water polo. This is the fifth time a Laguna athlete has won the honor, joining Annika Dries, Class of 2009, who took the award in 2011 and 2014 and Aria’s sister Makenzie, Class of 2015, who won the honor in 2019 and 2022. All three athletes attended Stanford.
The 2023 Junior Olympics will be held at Orange County pools in July. The boys play on July 15-18, and the girls on July 20-23. Finals will be at the Woollett Center adjacent to Irvine High School.
Thurston 2022-23 Sports Season Wrap
Laguna’s middle school students completed their first ever after school sports season this past year, participating in the Coastal Athletic League with Newport Mesa’s CdM Middle, Costa Mesa Middle, Ensign Middle and Tewinkle Middle schools. Also in the league were Harbor Day School and Huntington Beach middle schools Dwyer and Sowers.
Sports/Seasons – sixth and seventh-grade, eighth-grade teams
FALL: Boys volleyball, girls basketball
WINTER: Boys basketball, girls volleyball, cross country
SPRING: soccer, track and field
League Titles:
Girls volleyball sixth and seventh grade, cross country: sixth-grade boys and girls, seventh-grade girls, eighth-grade boys and girls.
The Waveriders were guided by a talented coaching staff:
Boys Volleyball: Chanel Stewart
Girls Basketball: Jack Taylor
Boys Basketball: Jack Taylor, Hunter Braun
Girls Volleyball: Chanel Stewart, Lance Stewart
Boys Cross Country/Track: Tommy Newton Neal, Aliyah Neal
Girls Cross Country/Track: Steve Lalim, Kristen Von Iderstein
Boys Soccer: Max Woodruff, Keegan Thomas
Girls Soccer: Katie Ersek, Luis Antonio
New High School Coaches Announced for 2023-24:
Girls and Boys Basketball – Rus Soobzokov
Boys Beach Volleyball – Paul Cuevas
Girls Soccer – Max Woodruff
Searches still underway – Girls Water Polo and Girls Beach Volleyball
Information about Laguna Beach High School Athletics Summer Camps can be found at: https://lagunabeachhighschool.sportngin.com/register/form/864091636.
Boys volleyball, beach volleyball, wrestling, lacrosse, softball, soccer, cross country, and baseball July camp dates and contact information can be found at that site.
Looking for the 2023-24 high school statistics, schedules and scores?
Check Laguna Beach High School on the Max Preps website.
Have a summer sports note? Frank can be contacted at [email protected].