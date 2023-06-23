 Laguna Sports Update: Week of June 23

The summer “break” is really only less than 10 weeks, with the opening of Laguna’s 90th sports season beginning with girls volleyball hosting JSerra on Aug. 15 and football traveling to Chino for a Thursday night contest on Aug. 17.

Summer Updates:

Boy’s Basketball

Coach Rus Soobzokov’s team starts the summer league tournaments later this month. The Dana Hills Summer League begins in late June, and the Artesia Summer League also starts then and carries into July.

Laguna will play in Newport Harbor’s 16-team George Yardley Tournament which begins on July 29. Breakers will also play in tournaments in July at Corona del Mar and Edison High Schools.

Girls Volleyball

The summer camps by Coach Sinan Tanik and his staff are scheduled for July 24 to 27 and July 31 to Aug. 3. Both are open to grades six through 12. You can reach the coach at [email protected].

The high school team tryouts are set for Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. at Dugger Gym, with the last summer activity being the big Queens Court Tournament for all three levels hosted by Foothill High School on Aug. 5 and 6.

Girls Water Polo

Aria Fischer, Class of 2017, was recently announced as the winner of the 25th annual Peter J Cutino Award by the Olympic Club of San Francisco – the “Heisman Trophy” of water polo. This is the fifth time a Laguna athlete has won the honor, joining Annika Dries, Class of 2009, who took the award in 2011 and 2014 and Aria’s sister Makenzie, Class of 2015, who won the honor in 2019 and 2022. All three athletes attended Stanford.

The 2023 Junior Olympics will be held at Orange County pools in July. The boys play on July 15-18, and the girls on July 20-23. Finals will be at the Woollett Center adjacent to Irvine High School.

Thurston 2022-23 Sports Season Wrap

Laguna’s middle school students completed their first ever after school sports season this past year, participating in the Coastal Athletic League with Newport Mesa’s CdM Middle, Costa Mesa Middle, Ensign Middle and Tewinkle Middle schools. Also in the league were Harbor Day School and Huntington Beach middle schools Dwyer and Sowers.

Sports/Seasons – sixth and seventh-grade, eighth-grade teams

FALL: Boys volleyball, girls basketball

WINTER: Boys basketball, girls volleyball, cross country

SPRING: soccer, track and field

League Titles:

Girls volleyball sixth and seventh grade, cross country: sixth-grade boys and girls, seventh-grade girls, eighth-grade boys and girls.

The Waveriders were guided by a talented coaching staff:

Boys Volleyball: Chanel Stewart

Girls Basketball: Jack Taylor

Boys Basketball: Jack Taylor, Hunter Braun

Girls Volleyball: Chanel Stewart, Lance Stewart

Boys Cross Country/Track: Tommy Newton Neal, Aliyah Neal

Girls Cross Country/Track: Steve Lalim, Kristen Von Iderstein

Boys Soccer: Max Woodruff, Keegan Thomas

Girls Soccer: Katie Ersek, Luis Antonio

New High School Coaches Announced for 2023-24:

Girls and Boys Basketball – Rus Soobzokov

Boys Beach Volleyball – Paul Cuevas

Girls Soccer – Max Woodruff

Searches still underway – Girls Water Polo and Girls Beach Volleyball

Information about Laguna Beach High School Athletics Summer Camps can be found at: https://lagunabeachhighschool.sportngin.com/register/form/864091636.

Boys volleyball, beach volleyball, wrestling, lacrosse, softball, soccer, cross country, and baseball July camp dates and contact information can be found at that site.

Looking for the 2023-24 high school statistics, schedules and scores?

Check Laguna Beach High School on the Max Preps website.

Have a summer sports note? Frank can be contacted at [email protected].