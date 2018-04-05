Orchestra Makes its Laguna Debut

Neo-Baroque orchestra Kontrapunktus will perform for the first time in Laguna Beach in a free 2 p.m. concert at the Laguna Presbyterian Church Sunday, April 8.

The ensemble will be performing a 90-minute concert featuring repertoire commemorating influential Baroque composers Johann Sebastian Bach and Arcangelo Corelli, while also introducing new Baroque music from a young, local, living composer named Mark Moya

The group’s conductor, Edward Hong, designed the program, entitled Mentors, Pupils & Scions. Joining him on stage will be violinists Eduardo Rios, Madeleine Vaillancourt, Hannah Ji, and Kako Miura, violists Tanner Menees and Christopher Rogers-Beadle, cellist Vardan Gasparyan, bassist Marlon Martinez, and harpsichordist, Esther Lee.

They hail from the Colburn School music conservatory in Los Angeles.

Concert Raises Funds for Music Program

The benefit concert Live! Music & Kids stars vocalist Leslie Lewis on Wednesday, April 25, from 6-8 p.m. at Seven-Degrees, 891 Laguna Canyon Rd.

The concert benefiting the Laguna Beach Boys and Girls Club will also feature film clips of MacGillivray-Freeman’s newly released “America’s Musical Journey.”

One guest will win a private screening and a Q&A with filmmakers in their Laguna Beach office. VIP ticket buyers will receive a copy of a coffee table book about the film.

Tickets are $40-$100. Food and full bar are available. For tickets, visit lagunabeachlive.org or call 800-595-4849. For more nformation call 949-715-9713.

Modern Jazz Pianist Pens a Love Letter to Home

Born and raised in Southern California, pianist-composer-bandleader Josh Nelson performs Wednesday, April 11, in the Laguna Beach Live winter jazz series.

Nelson, who has toured with vocalist Natalie Cole for six years, last year released “The Sky Remains,” his love letter to Los Angeles. It unearths hidden gems such as the namesake of L.A.’s Griffith Park, the eyesore that has become Pacific Ocean Park and the bittersweet story of Mack Robinson.

Tickets for the 6 p.m. show at 891 Laguna Canyon Road are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Doors open at 5 p.m. with a bar and buffet dinner. RSVP to www.lagunabeachlive.org or call 949-715-9713.