Outdoor-Inspired Film Festival ‘Coasts’ into Laguna for its 5th Year

The Coast Film & Music Festival is back for another year, not only serving up a wide variety of outdoor-inspired film screenings but also plenty of Q&A panels, live music, art and guided outdoor activities from Nov. 8 to 12.

Opening Night: Nov. 8

The opening night of the Coast Film & Music Festival, on Nov. 8 at Hobie Surf Shop on 294 Forest Avenue, will celebrate storytelling and creativity. Filmmakers, artists and music enthusiasts come together, united in their appreciation for the art of storytelling, all designed to ignite the imagination and foster a sense of community. The event includes a screening of WILD LIFE, followed by a Q&A with Patagonia climber Timmy O’Neill. Live music will be provided by Par Avion. Special guests and authors Obi Kaufmann and Jeremy Jones will be in attendance, signing copies of their most recent books. The event begins at 5 p.m. and continues until 9 p.m.

Coast Summit Eco-Sustainability Symposium: Nov. 9

Kicking off Coast Film & Music Festival at the Festival of Arts is the inaugural Coast Summit. Sponsored by Coast Film Foundation in conjunction with A New Earth Project and The Momentum, this new program is a full-day symposium featuring prominent filmmakers, athletes and environmental experts who will collectively explore the influence of storytelling on environmental stewardship and social transformation.

The “Get Outside” theme continues with films showcasing the extraordinary adventures awaiting beyond our doorsteps.

“We’ve curated an exciting day featuring A-list professional adventure athletes and environmental advocates from across the globe,” said Ben Warner, co-founder and executive director of Coast Film Foundation and

Festival. “As a community of outdoor enthusiasts united by our passion for adventure and the great outdoors, we recognize the urgency of working collaboratively to safeguard our precious resources for our communities and future generations.”

The day-long event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Festival of Arts Forum Theater. The evening films will start at 5:30 p.m. and finish at 10 p.m.

Oceans & Surf: Nov. 10

The Coast Film Festival has dedicated Friday’s schedule to films that spotlight the boundless allure of the sea, honor the thrill of the ride, and unite with fellow wave-riders who share the passion for that endless blue adventure. Films start at 9 a.m. and conclude at 10 p.m. at the Festival of Arts.

Mountains & Snow: Nov. 11

Get ready for an epic journey through the world of snow and mountains at

Saturday’s Mountains and Snow movie showcase. We’re bringing the breathtaking beauty of snowy peaks, backcountry adventures, and thrilling alpine action to the big screen. Join us for a day filled with high-altitude excitement as the festival showcases the best snow films that capture the essence of mountain culture. Films start at 9 a.m. and conclude at 10 p.m. at the Festival of Arts.

Mountain Bike: Nov. 12

Sunday’s programming is dedicated to the world of mountain biking. The festival will feature heart-pounding rides, breathtaking landscapes, and inspiring tales of riders pushing their limits during the showing of some of the best mountain biking films on the big screen. Films start at 9 a.m. and conclude at 10 p.m. at the Festival of Arts.

For more details, including how to buy tickets and a full list of film and event schedules, visit CoastFilmFestival.com.